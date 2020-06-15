Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus to Offer Extended Wi-Fi Coverage to Subscribers

Bharti Airtel rebranded its home broadband services back in 2019 and revamped it into Airtel Xstream Fiber. Since then all the broadband plans by Airtel is listed under the Airtel Xstream Fiber. Now, Bharti Airtel is gearing up for the launch of Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus service. The information was listed on the official website of Airtel. However, no subtle information is revealed by the company. It is expected that Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus service will focus on broadband coverage and it will offer devices which will help the customers to extend Wi-Fi coverage within their homes. As stated on the website of the company, customers will get Huawei WA8021V5 and Linksys Velop Triband by Airtel as an extension of Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Eligibility Criteria of Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus Service

If the customers want to avail the benefits of the Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus service at an annual recurring charge, they must be an old or new subscriber of the Airtel Xstream Fiber service. Also, customers must be an Indian citizen with valid ID proof. Apart from this, no other details regarding the eligibility have been revealed by Airtel. However, customers will get more details after the official launch of the Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus service.

Subscription Charges of Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus

Customers who are planning to avail the Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus Service must note that Airtel will charge subscription fees and other chargeable fees for internet access. Not only this, but subscription fees also will not be standalone, and the subscription of service will be bundled with the purchase of Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. Airtel has also noted that it will retain the right to select the Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus service device model tied up with active subscription of Airtel Xstream Fiber. Also, the model will be provided on the basis of Airtel Xstream Fiber subscription. In case if the customers are not able to set up the device, an additional charge will be applicable. Airtel Xstream Fiber Plus will be offered in a package of 2 devices which will be provided together to customers. However, customers must note that annual charge will be applied for the first year after which customers will get the flexibility to switch to other plans.