Microsoft Surface Duo Could Ship Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Microsoft Surface Duo, a foldable device from Microsoft will reportedly start shipping in less than two months. The company was initially scheduled to launch the device for the 2020 Holiday season. However, Zac Bowden of Windows Central said in a tweet that Microsoft now intends to launch its first foldable device ahead of the second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold. While Samsung has not officially listed a launch date for Galaxy Fold 2, reports indicate that Samsung might hold its next Unpacked event on August 5 to launch multiple devices.

Surface Duo Could Emerge Ahead of Galaxy Fold 2

According to Windows Central, Surface Duo will ship with the Snapdragon 855 platform, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB of storage. The Surface Duo will feature two 5.6-inch displays with a resolution of 1800×1350 each. The device will also be equipped with a single 11 MP shooter on one of the displays which would serve as a front facing as well the rear facing camera.

“I’m told Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced,” Bowden said in a tweet. “So, before August 5th? We’re getting close. Assuming plans don’t change, Surface Duo should start shipping in less than 2 months.”

Additionally, the Android 10 device will include an 3460 mAh battery. The device is tipped to support Surface Pen while an update to Android 11 could also drop soon after the launch.

Microsoft Continues to List Surface Duo for Holiday 2020

However, Microsoft continues to list the Surface Duo for Holiday 2020 launch. The company said that the device would offer “balance of productivity and mobility.”

Microsoft initially provided a glimpse of its upcoming dual screen device in October 2019, alongside the launch of Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7. The company also revealed Surface Neo, a dual screen device running Windows 10X at the same event. However, Microsoft in early May highlighted that the Windows 10X features would initially arrive on single screen devices. Further, the company said that it “will continue to look for the right moment” to introduce dual screen devices running Windows 10X to the market.