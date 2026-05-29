Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Launching in India on this Date

Xiaomi is soon launching a new TV series in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the all new Xiaomi FX Mini LED series which will arrive in the country on June 4, 2026. The launch date is close, and thus, more specifications will be announced on the said date. Xiaomi is growing its revenues globally massively, as per the recent report.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Xiaomi will launch the new Xiaomi FX Mini LED TV series in India on June 4, 2026.

The upcoming TV lineup will feature Mini LED technology focused on improved contrast, brightness control, and immersive picture quality.

Xiaomi has confirmed support for Fire TV built-in, enabling access to OTT apps, voice controls, and smart home features.

The FX Mini LED series will also come with Quantum MagiQ Technology aimed at delivering smoother visuals and enhanced colour reproduction.

The launch highlights Xiaomi’s continued focus on the premium smart TV segment in India as demand for OTT and large-screen entertainment grows.

India is one of the key markets for the company, and TV segment is growing pretty fast. The consumers are ready and willing to pay a premium for their TVs, which has become the center of their entertainment once more with OTT (over-the-top) platforms and YouTube tailoring their content for the TV screens of the users.

The focus of Xiaomi with the TV FX Mini LED series will again be on immersive visuals, and a seamless Smart TV experience. It will have Mini LED technology, Fire TV built-in, and Quantum MagiQ Technology to deliver smoother viewing, enhanced contrast, and exceptional detail across movies, shows and more.