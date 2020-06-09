TCL P715 Android 4K TV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 39,990 for 43-Inch Model

TCL is going to launch a new Smart TV series with TCL P715 and the range of Smart TVs will start from Rs 39,990

By June 9th, 2020 AT 9:47 AM
  • Electronics
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    TCL has launched a series of new Smart TVs and they are all priced between the range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990. The price of the TV which you purchase will depend on the size you are getting. Size of the Smart TVs starts from 43-inches. There are no specific details provided as of yet from TCL about the screen sizes, availability or prices of these TVs. But some details about the TCL P715 series are out. Let’s take a look at them.

    TCL P715: Features Listed

    If you have always wanted Artificial Intelligence (AI) to work with your TV, this is your chance to get one which does from TCL P715 series. Along with that, there is far-field voice recognition technology as well. The far-field voice recognition is used four microphones installed for recognising the user’s voice. Traditionally, for giving voice commands you have to speak into remote, but you won’t have to do anything of that sort with new TCL P715 smart TVs. This is not a very new feature from TCL though. Such a feature has been notified in previous generations of TCL TVs as well. Although, there is a high chance that the TVs will be working with Google Assistant. All of the Android TVs come with Google Assistant only so it won’t be surprising if it comes with that.

    Since the entire range of Smart TVs will be running on Android TV, users will get an option to install and run apps and games which are supported by Android TVs. The Android version inside the TV will be Android 9 Pie. The complete TCL P715 series of Smart TVs will support 4K visuals. As per some of the reports circulating on the internet, it is observed that TCL P715 will come with Dolby Vision HDR Format. Also for the enhanced audio system, there will be a Dolby Atmos system installed in the TVs. In the coming times, TCL is also expected to come out with an 8K QLED support, but that TV is yet to be announced.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    TCL P715 Android 4K TV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 39,990 for 43-Inch Model

    TCL has launched a series of new Smart TVs and they are all priced between the range of Rs 39,990...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Gains Advantage Over Jio as it Offers Independent Disney+ Hotstar Membership

    The number one telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio keeps on offering plans to its customers with awesome benefits. At...

    module-4-img

    Oppo A12 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4GB of RAM Launched in India at Rs 9,990

    Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the Oppo A12 in India. The device is the latest addition in the A-series...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Broadband Upload Speed Slower Than Download Speed: Here Are the Reasons Why

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Offering 4 Hotstar Data Add-Ons With Up to 240GB Benefit

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel and Vodafone First Recharge Plans Start at Rs 197: Check Details

    module-4-img

    7 Million Tata Sky Subscribers to Notice Reduction in Channel Pack Prices