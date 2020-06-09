TCL P715 Android 4K TV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 39,990 for 43-Inch Model

TCL has launched a series of new Smart TVs and they are all priced between the range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990. The price of the TV which you purchase will depend on the size you are getting. Size of the Smart TVs starts from 43-inches. There are no specific details provided as of yet from TCL about the screen sizes, availability or prices of these TVs. But some details about the TCL P715 series are out. Let’s take a look at them.

TCL P715: Features Listed

If you have always wanted Artificial Intelligence (AI) to work with your TV, this is your chance to get one which does from TCL P715 series. Along with that, there is far-field voice recognition technology as well. The far-field voice recognition is used four microphones installed for recognising the user’s voice. Traditionally, for giving voice commands you have to speak into remote, but you won’t have to do anything of that sort with new TCL P715 smart TVs. This is not a very new feature from TCL though. Such a feature has been notified in previous generations of TCL TVs as well. Although, there is a high chance that the TVs will be working with Google Assistant. All of the Android TVs come with Google Assistant only so it won’t be surprising if it comes with that.

Since the entire range of Smart TVs will be running on Android TV, users will get an option to install and run apps and games which are supported by Android TVs. The Android version inside the TV will be Android 9 Pie. The complete TCL P715 series of Smart TVs will support 4K visuals. As per some of the reports circulating on the internet, it is observed that TCL P715 will come with Dolby Vision HDR Format. Also for the enhanced audio system, there will be a Dolby Atmos system installed in the TVs. In the coming times, TCL is also expected to come out with an 8K QLED support, but that TV is yet to be announced.