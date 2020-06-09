Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to Launch on June 11 With Amazon Alexa and Magnetic Charging Feature

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series has been a hit in the market as they are cheap and reliable. The Mi Band 5 is soon going to launch in China on June 11. It will bring with itself some amazing features. There are a total of 7 new upgraded features which the company has revealed via an online poster on Weibo. Earlier leaks of the device suggested that the display of the band will come with a hole-punch, but those have been put to the ground with the online poster reveal. Let’s take a look at the new upgraded features which are going to come with the Mi Band 5.

Confirmed Features of Mi Band 5

The Mi Band 5 will feature the biggest display screen in any of the Mi Band so far. It is going to come with a 1.2-inch OLED screen. Just for comparison, the Mi Band 4 came with a 0.95-inch display. So this is a significant upgrade. There will be very professional sensors installed in the device so that it facilitates accurate tracking. Xiaomi has said via the online poster that there will be an enhanced SpO2 sensor. You get will get up to 11 sports modes for tracking your activities. There will be sensors which are used for measuring breathing activity and stress levels of the user. For charging, there will be a magnetic charging feature.

The watch is also going to bring the NFC feature with itself which will support a user in making payments. The Mi Band 5 might just also bring support for making payments directly through Google Pay using the band. You will be able to access Amazon Alexa through the watch as well. But for the Chinese edition watches, there will be the Xiao AI voice assistant. The watch will feature a special women’s health mode and some other remote control features. You will get the option to purchase different coloured straps for the watch — Red, Blue, Black, and Yellow. As per speculations, the price of the Mi Band 5 is expected to be 175 Yuan in China which is approximated $25.