All the Differences Between Realme Band and Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Realme and Xiaomi are amongst the most lovable brands in India. Recently, Realme launched its first fitness band in India which rocks nine different sports modes for physical activities along with USB direct charge and IP68 water resistance support. Whereas on the other side, Xiaomi launched their affordable fitness band Mi Band 4 with a colourful display and swim tracking mode. Xiaomi has ruled the fitness band industry for a long time. However, the arrival of the Realme Band is giving fierce competition to Xiaomi in the Indian Market. Here are all the significant differences between Realme Band and Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Realme Band: Features, Specs and Availability

The company recently launched Realme Band along with Realme 6 series in an event happened in New Delhi. The first-ever fitness band by Realme is just priced at Rs 1,499 in India. Realme Fitness band rocks nine different sports mode for various physical activities like swimming, climbing, running and many more. Also, Realme introduced Cricket mode, especially for Indian customers.

Talking about detailed specifications, Realme band features a 0.96-inch LCD colour on the front along with non-touch screen panel on the front. The band also supports Real-time heart rate monitor. Under the band, Realme has packed a 90mAH battery, which would fully charge the band in just two hours which is supposed to last till seven to nine days. The exciting part of the Realme Band, which is attracting the customers is the USB direct charge and IP68 Water resistance.

Currently, Realme Band is available in three colours which are yellow, black and green. The full-market release of the band will start from March 9, and it will be available on Realme’s official website, Amazon and physical stores as well.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Features, Specs and Availability

Xiaomi upgraded their Mi Band 3 and launched Mi Band 4 for just Rs 2,299 in India. The Mi band 4 by Xiaomi features a full-screen touch display with a battery of 135 mAH which is comparatively better than Realme Band. Talking about colour variants, Xiaomi Mi band 4 is available in 4 colour options which are Black, Orange, Purple and Burgundy. The most lovable feature of Mi band 4 is that it offers Music control and NFC which is not available in Realme Band. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available on Xiaomi’s website, Amazon and retail stores as well.