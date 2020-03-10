How Well is Vodafone Positioned in the Prepaid Segment

Highlights Vodafone's unlimited combo plans start at just Rs 19 with two days validity

The telco has affordable long-term plans like Rs 269, Rs 379 and Rs 1,499

Vodafone has the most number of 1.5GB daily data plans in the industry

Vodafone is probably the only telecom operator right now to offer a wide range of prepaid plans. The telco has unlimited combo plans starting at Rs 19 and going all the way up to Rs 2,399 with a maximum validity of 365 days. When compared to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone is currently providing more prepaid plans to the subscribers. For example, Airtel does not have any Rs 555 prepaid recharge, but Vodafone has it with 77 days validity. While unlimited combo plans offered by Vodafone are on the higher side, they only differ in terms of validity and data being provided. On the other hand, Airtel has some unique plans like Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349, which ship with life insurance benefit and Amazon Prime subscription for one month at no extra cost. Here’s how the current prepaid plans from Vodafone compare with those of other telecom service providers.

Vodafone Beats Other Operators With Most Number of Prepaid Plans

As noted, Vodafone is currently providing the most number of prepaid plans to its subscriber across the country. The entry-level unlimited combo plan from Vodafone is Rs 19 that offers benefits of 200MB data and 100 SMSes along with unlimited voice calling for two days. Next up, we have Rs 129 plan that comes with 24 days validity followed by Rs 149 pack with 28 days validity. Benefits of both Rs 129 and Rs 149 plans include 2GB data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes for the mentioned validity period.

Then we move on the daily data plans. Vodafone currently has two 1GB daily data plans- Rs 199 and Rs 219 with 24 and 28 days validity, respectively alongside other benefits like unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. Moving onto the 1.5GB daily data plans, there are a lot of them starting at Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 599 and the yearly plan of Rs 2,399. All these plans come with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day, but the validity differs. Vodafone has the most number of 1.5GB daily data plans in the industry right now giving an option to its prepaid user across every price range.

Price of the Pack Talk Time Data Validity SMS Other Benefits Rs 249 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB+1.5GB 28 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 399 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB+1.5GB 56 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 599 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB+1.5GB 84 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 555 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB per day 77 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 499 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB per day 70 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 699 Unlimited Calls 2GB per day 84 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 449 Unlimited Calls 2GB per day 56 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 299 Unlimited Calls 2GB per day 28 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 558 Unlimited Calls 3GB per day 56 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 398 Unlimited Calls 3GB per day 28 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 2,399 Unlimited Calls 1.5GB per day 365 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 1,499 Unlimited Calls 24GB Data 365 Days 3600 for one year Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 379 Unlimited Calls 6GB Data 84 Days 1000 for 84 days Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 269 Unlimited Calls 4GB Data 56 Days 600 for 56 days Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 219 Unlimited Calls 1GB per day 28 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 199 Unlimited Calls 1GB per day 24 Days 100 per day Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 149 Unlimited Calls 2GB Data 28 Days 300 for 28 days Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 129 Unlimited Calls 2GB Data 24 Days 300 for 28 days Vodafone Play & ZEE5 Rs 19 Unlimited Calls 200MB Data 2 Days 100 for 2 days Vodafone Play & ZEE5

The UK-based telecom operator currently has just three prepaid plans with 2GB daily data- Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. And then there are two prepaid plans with a whopping 3GB data per day priced at Rs 398 and Rs 558 offering 28 and 56 days validity respectively.

Vodafone Rs 1,499 and Rs 269 Plans Offer Long Validity on Budget

Even before the last tariff revision in December 2019, Vodafone used to offer several long-term plans on budget and it continues now as well. In-line with Bharti Airtel, the telco has a Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge which comes with 365 days validity, and benefits like 24GB data, unlimited calling and 3600 SMSes. Besides, there’s an affordable Rs 269 pack that has 56 days validity, 4GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 600 SMSes.

Lastly, the Rs 379 pack from Vodafone offers 84 days validity on a strict budget. This pack comes in really handy for the users who are not willing to spend more than Rs 500 for a three-month plan. The benefit, again, are on the lower side, but the validity is something very crucial.