How Well is Vodafone Positioned in the Prepaid Segment

Vodafone is currently providing the most number of prepaid plans to its subscriber across the country meeting almost every prepaid user's requirement

    Vodafone is probably the only telecom operator right now to offer a wide range of prepaid plans. The telco has unlimited combo plans starting at Rs 19 and going all the way up to Rs 2,399 with a maximum validity of 365 days. When compared to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone is currently providing more prepaid plans to the subscribers. For example, Airtel does not have any Rs 555 prepaid recharge, but Vodafone has it with 77 days validity. While unlimited combo plans offered by Vodafone are on the higher side, they only differ in terms of validity and data being provided. On the other hand, Airtel has some unique plans like Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349, which ship with life insurance benefit and Amazon Prime subscription for one month at no extra cost. Here’s how the current prepaid plans from Vodafone compare with those of other telecom service providers.

    Vodafone Beats Other Operators With Most Number of Prepaid Plans

    As noted, Vodafone is currently providing the most number of prepaid plans to its subscriber across the country. The entry-level unlimited combo plan from Vodafone is Rs 19 that offers benefits of 200MB data and 100 SMSes along with unlimited voice calling for two days. Next up, we have Rs 129 plan that comes with 24 days validity followed by Rs 149 pack with 28 days validity. Benefits of both Rs 129 and Rs 149 plans include 2GB data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes for the mentioned validity period.

    Then we move on the daily data plans. Vodafone currently has two 1GB daily data plans- Rs 199 and Rs 219 with 24 and 28 days validity, respectively alongside other benefits like unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. Moving onto the 1.5GB daily data plans, there are a lot of them starting at Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 599 and the yearly plan of Rs 2,399. All these plans come with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day, but the validity differs. Vodafone has the most number of 1.5GB daily data plans in the industry right now giving an option to its prepaid user across every price range.

    Price of the Pack

    Talk Time

    Data

    Validity

    SMS

    Other Benefits

    Rs 249

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB+1.5GB

    28 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 399

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB+1.5GB

    56 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 599

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB+1.5GB

    84 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 555

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB per day

    77 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 499

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB per day

    70 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 699

    Unlimited Calls

    2GB per day

    84 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 449

    Unlimited Calls

    2GB per day

    56 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 299

    Unlimited Calls

    2GB per day

    28 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 558

    Unlimited Calls

    3GB per day

    56 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 398

    Unlimited Calls

    3GB per day

    28 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 2,399

    Unlimited Calls

    1.5GB per day

    365 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 1,499

    Unlimited Calls

    24GB Data

    365 Days

    3600 for one year

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 379

    Unlimited Calls

    6GB Data

    84 Days

    1000 for 84 days

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 269

    Unlimited Calls

    4GB Data

    56 Days

    600 for 56 days

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 219

    Unlimited Calls

    1GB per day

    28 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 199

    Unlimited Calls

    1GB per day

    24 Days

    100 per day

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 149

    Unlimited Calls

    2GB Data

    28 Days

    300 for 28 days

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 129

    Unlimited Calls

    2GB Data

    24 Days

    300 for 28 days

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    Rs 19

    Unlimited Calls

    200MB Data

    2 Days

    100 for 2 days

    Vodafone Play & ZEE5

    The UK-based telecom operator currently has just three prepaid plans with 2GB daily data- Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. And then there are two prepaid plans with a whopping 3GB data per day priced at Rs 398 and Rs 558 offering 28 and 56 days validity respectively.

    Vodafone Rs 1,499 and Rs 269 Plans Offer Long Validity on Budget

    Even before the last tariff revision in December 2019, Vodafone used to offer several long-term plans on budget and it continues now as well. In-line with Bharti Airtel, the telco has a Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge which comes with 365 days validity, and benefits like 24GB data, unlimited calling and 3600 SMSes. Besides, there’s an affordable Rs 269 pack that has 56 days validity, 4GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 600 SMSes.

    Lastly, the Rs 379 pack from Vodafone offers 84 days validity on a strict budget. This pack comes in really handy for the users who are not willing to spend more than Rs 500 for a three-month plan. The benefit, again, are on the lower side, but the validity is something very crucial.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

