Vivo Reveals New Android 10 Update Schedule, Nex 3 to Get the Update by March 14

Chinese phone maker Vivo is back with a new revised Android 10 update timeline for its smartphone range. The company will start with the rollout of the public beta of FunTouch OS 10 on Vivo Nex 3 and the Nex 3 5G by March 14. It will be open to the first 4000 users who register between March 6 and March 12. The company will then be releasing the updates for other devices in batches for next few months. However, this update timeline applies to the Chinese market only and it will take some time before the updates make it to the international markets, including India. Notably, Oppo is also following the same pattern as it first released a trial version of ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 to various smartphone owners.

FunTouch OS 10 Based on Android 10 Rollout Delayed

Back in December, Vivo unveiled its FunTouch OS 10, the latest iteration of its skin based on Android 10. The company was expected to start the rollout of Android 10 in February 2020, but this was delayed to coronavirus outbreak.

The company has now posted its revised update schedule for its customers on China’s Weibo. Along with Vivo Nex 3, the Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10 will arrive on the Vivo X27 and X27 Pro in March itself. The next in line devices, Nex S, Nex A, Nex A with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Nex Dual Display will get the update in early April.

Vivo will roll out an update to Vivo S5 in mid-April, while the Vivo Z5, Z5i, Z5x, Vivo S1 and S1 Pro will get it in late April. The Vivo Z3, Z3i and Vivo X23 will get the update in late June as per the company’s update timeline. There’s, however, no official word on schedule for the Vivo’s X30 and X30 Pro.

The latest update will bring Android 10 to Vivo smartphones, along with several changes and improvements to the existing OS. These include an enhanced UI with optimised sidebar and new icons, changes to Jovi homepage as well as updated driving scene functions, and a new telephone secretary.

Other features include dedicated Dark Mode, Gestural navigation 3.0, customisable lock screen charging animation, exchange rate conversion function in the calculator and a housekeeper service.