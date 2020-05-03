Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Leaked Images Suggest a Punch-Hole Display

Some pictures of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 have been found surfacing on the internet which shows the band to have a punch-hole display

By May 3rd, 2020 AT 5:42 PM
    Recently, Huami confirmed that the Mi Band 5 would be launched later this year. If you don’t know, Huami and Xiaomi together develop the Mi Bands. Now, an image has surfaced on the internet, which shows the watch has a punch-hole camera. However, there is no surety about this yet. These images are authentic or not; no one knows. But if the pictures shared are real, then it is clear that the Mi Band 5 will come with substantial upgrades over its predecessors. All the Mi Bands have sort of a square-shaped screen, but the new images seem to suggest that the Mi Band 5 will feature a brand new semi-oval shaped screen. The punch-hole can be seen at the bottom of the display. The images were leaked by Slashleaks.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Speculations

    If talking about the release date of the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi hasn’t given an official confirmation for anything yet. Coming back to the new display of the device, it is said that the Mi Band 5 will be larger than all of its predecessors and feature a 1.2-inch display screen. Just for comparison, the Mi Band 4 has a display screen which is 0.95-inch in size. With this, the display is also going to be AMOLED and will have more contrast so that the screen is also easily visible in the sunlight.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to have Global NFC Support

    Until now, Xiaomi only provided NFC support in the Mi Bands for users in China. But with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, this will change. Mi Band 5 will come with global NFC support. So it means that the device will be able to support apps like Google Pay and other online payment apps. The NFC support in the watch can also be used for work pass and bus pass. The only thing users would want from Xiaomi is to increase the accuracy of the Mi Band 5 in reading heart-rates. Along with this, an update to the Mi Fit app wouldn’t hurt.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

