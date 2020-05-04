Bharti Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid Plans Which Offer Free Amazon Prime Subscription

One of the biggest reasons why people decide to stick with or switch to a different telco for recharging their SIM cards is the benefits they get along with it. The benefits are not just limited to data and extra IUC minutes in case of Reliance Jio, but also different subscriptions to streaming services. Today telcos are offering free subscriptions for Netflix and Amazon Prime when people choose specific plans from their offerings. Airtel recently stopped offering Netflix with its recharge plans. It used to provide three months of free subscription to people purchasing their select plans. But the telco is still offering Amazon Prime to both its prepaid and postpaid users.

Airtel’s Prepaid Plan Which Gives Free Amazon Prime

Airtel is one of the biggest telcos in India, and one of its recharge plans of Rs 349 comes with a free Amazon Prime Subscription. There are other benefits included as well, but the highlight is the one month free Amazon Prime. If you look at the subscription fee for Amazon Prime, it is only Rs 129 monthly and Rs 999 yearly. So with this recharge plan, you will also get 2GB daily high-speed data which after exhausting will work in reduced speeds. You also get unlimited calling facilities along with a limit of 100 SMS every day. Other benefits include free subscriptions to, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Hellotunes, Shaw Academy online courses, and Rs 150 FASTag cash-back.

Airtel’s Postpaid Offer Which Gives Free Amazon Prime

For people purchasing postpaid plans from the telco can also get free Amazon Prime subscription. If you opt for the Rs 499 postpaid plan from Airtel, it will get you one-year free access of the Amazon Prime. With this plan, you will also get a 75GB data every month along with 100 SMS and unlimited calling facilities. In addition to this, you also get Airtel Xstream for free, Juggernaut Books, Wynk Premium, Zee5, and more. There are other family postpaid plans available as well, which will give you Amazon Prime for one year. The price of these plans is Rs 749, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599.