Apple iPhone SE 2020 Will Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart Starting May 20

The much-awaited iPhone SE 2020 will soon hit the Indian market this month. It will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart. The date of sale is May 20 and it will start at 12PM IST sharp. You might also find Apple Authorised Resellers stocking the device in their stores. Apple has launched the iPhone SE 2020 with the A13 Bionic chipset and you can purchase storage options of up to 256GB. According to some reports, it is being said that Apple has used an underclocked version of the A13 Bionic chip and it doesn’t perform as well as it does on iPhone 11 series. That said, it is still an upgrade and the device won’t disappoint you with its speed.

iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 looks very much like the iPhone 8. It has a 4.7-inch retina HD display. There are thick bezels at the top and the bottom. The device sports the physical classic home-button that iPhones used to have. You will find the iPhone SE 2020 available in the product (red), white, and black. Along with it, there is a glass panel at the back which means that the device will be able to support wireless charging. It will come with a single 12MP camera through which you can record videos in 4K. The selfie camera of the device is a 7MP lens. It will feature True Tone display, dual SIM slots (eSIM+physical), and Haptic Touch. Apple said that you can use this device up to 13 hours for watching videos in a single charge.

iPhone SE 2020 Price in India

Apple devices are generally very expensive, but fortunately, the iPhone SE series has changed that. Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 42,500 for its base variant which will come with 64GB internal storage. If you make the purchase with an HDFC Card and EasyEMI, you can avail a discount of Rs 3,600 instantly and your effective price will become Rs 38,900. There are two more variants of the device; the 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 47,800 and the 256GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 58,300.