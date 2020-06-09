Bharti Airtel Gains Advantage Over Jio as it Offers Independent Disney+ Hotstar Membership

The number one telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio keeps on offering plans to its customers with awesome benefits. At the same time, just behind it stands Bharti Airtel, which used to be the number one telecom operator of India. Even Bharti Airtel keeps on offering amazing benefits to its customers. But Jio is ahead of Bharti Airtel in numbers of subscribers. One of the benefits that Airtel customers were getting was of Disney+ Hotstar. The subscribers of the telco taking the Rs 401 data plan were getting the benefit. Jio recently introduced its new prepaid plans and data add on packs which come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar as well. But there is one thing which puts the Airtel’s plan a little ahead of Reliance Jio’s. Read ahead to find out.

Bharti Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Plan

There is only one plan from Bharti Airtel which comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. And that is the Rs 401 plan. It is not a Truly Unlimited base plan of the telco. It is a simple data plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. You get 3GB high-speed internet. But this is the thing, you don’t get any additional calling benefits. So for calling you will need to have a separate base plan active which comes with calling benefit. But you don’t require a base plan necessarily to use the data benefit which comes with the plan.

One good thing about the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that you get for one year is that even when the validity of your data pack finishes after 28 days, you don’t have to worry about your subscription expiring. It will be available to you even when you change your number to Airtel Postpaid or even when you port your number to a different telco.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plan

Reliance Jio is offering many plans with which you can get the Disney+ Hotstar benefit. There are two base prepaid plans as well as four data add-on packs with which Reliance Jio is offering the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with for one year. But one thing which puts Reliance Jio slightly behind the Airtel’s offer is the validity of their benefits.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription which you get with the Reliance Jio plan is only valid until the time you have an active base plan for one year. If you have subscribed for the telco’s one year plan offering the Disney+ Hotstar benefit, then you won’t have to worry about it. But if you have subscribed for a plan which is shorter than one year then you need to subscribe continuously without any lapse for base plans to keep the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription active.