Oppo A12 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4GB of RAM Launched in India at Rs 9,990

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the Oppo A12 in India. The device is the latest addition in the A-series smartphones by Oppo. The new budget smartphone by the company has a 3D Diamond Blaze Design along with waterdrop-style display notch. The Oppo A12 also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Oppo has also equipped the new Oppo A12 with Soloop smart video editor which will allow the users to edit videos professionals and use cinematic filters to enhance the quality of the videos. The Oppo A12 will be available in all the offline stores and online stores across India.

Oppo A12: Features and Specifications

The Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720X1520 pixels) TFT display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A12 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. Talking about camera specifications, Oppo A12 has dual rear camera setup of 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary sensor.

Towards the front, the smartphone features a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 lens. Oppo A12 has all the necessary connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB port and 4G VoLTE. Oppo has added a massive 4230mAh battery which will offer 17 hours of online video streaming on a single charge. The Oppo A12 has also preloaded AI Beautification modes to enhance the quality of the photos.

Oppo A12: Pricing and Availability

The smartphone will be available across all the offline and online stores across India from June 10, 2020. Currently, the smartphone will be available in two variants. The base variant of Oppo A12 which is 3GB RAM + 32GB of inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 9,990 whereas the 4GB RAM+64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 11,490.

Currently, the device will be available in Black and Blue colour options. Oppo has also announced various launch offers. Customers who will be booking the Oppo A12 until June 21 will get six months extended warranty. Not only this, but they will also get 5% cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and Federal Bank debit card EMI options. Also, there will be EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and Home Credit.