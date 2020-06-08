Indian Users Now Spend Less Time on Wi-Fi

Opensignal on Monday said that the company has seen a decrease in the time spent on Wi-Fi by its users in several countries across the world. The mobile analytics company in a report said that the time on Wi-Fi has decreased from the peak values especially in Europe and Asia. Despite the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in several countries, Opensignal said that the time on Wi-Fi has not returned to the pre COVID-19 levels. The company said that most people are continuing to spend more time at home than they did before the pandemic.

Time on Wi-Fi Reduces in India

According to the report, the users in India have spent 9.9% of the time on Wi-Fi between May 18 to May 24. In the prior week of May 11 to May 17, the report highlights that the users in India have spent 10.2% of time on Wi-Fi.

India recorded its peak values in the week of April 13 to April 19 when the users spent 11.7% of time on Wi-Fi. The lowest values were recorded during the consecutive weeks of March 9 to March 15 and March 16 to March 22 when 9.8% was time on Wi-Fi.

The report paints the state of wired broadband connectivity in India. With only 19.08 million wired broadband subscribers as of January 31, majority of Indians are largely connected to the online through mobile networks. While several countries registered the peak values of close to 80% in time on Wi-Fi, India’s peak value stands at 11.7% in April.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Singapore recorded the highest increase in time on Wi-Fi from 56.3% in late March to 70.8% during the week of April 27 to May 3. The country in the recent week of May 18 to May 24 has seen the levels drop to 68.1%.

Similarly, Opensignal said that the company has seen a decrease in time on Wi-Fi in Australia, Malaysia and Vietnam over the last few weeks.

Time on Wi-Fi Decreases in Several European Countries

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Opensignal said that the time on Wi-Fi has started to decrease from the peak values in several countries of this region.

“Germany and Bulgaria appear to be at the forefront of the trend with Time on Wi-Fi back to pre-lockdown levels,” Opensignal said in its report.

In South and Central America, Opensignal said that the metrics show limited signs of reversal to normal levels. Specifically, the company said that Chile and Peru still records time on Wi-Fi values close to the its peaks registered in April.