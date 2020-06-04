Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: Seamless Connectivity Without Any Additional Charges

Make calls with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling facility, make calls throughout India to any landline or mobile number without any additional charge

    Bharti Airtel has become a pioneer in providing excellent services. Time and again, the telco has introduced new features and services to ease the life of their customers. One of those services is Airtel Wi-Fi calling. It is also known as Voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling. The service was launched back in late 2019. Initially, Airtel Wi-Fi calling was only available in Kolkata, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. But that has changed now. Bharti Airtel has made the Wi-Fi calling service available throughout the country except in Jammu and Kashmir.

    What Can You Do With Airtel Wi-Fi Calling?

    You can make calls throughout the country with the help of Airtel Wi-Fi calling. The question remains, why would anyone not go for the normal calls over this? The answer is, the VoWi-Fi calling comes at no extra cost. You just need a smartphone connected to a Wi-Fi network. Regardless of whether you have a voice calling plan activated for your prepaid plan or not, you can make calls throughout India with VoWiFi calling facility. You will get a crystal clear voice clarity.

    Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: Features

    With the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling facility, you make calls anywhere in India. You just need to be connected with a working Wi-Fi network. There is no need of downloading an additional app for it. The quality of the call will be excellent and the voice you hear will be crystal clear. It will feel much like a normal call only. But there are some pre-requisites of Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. You must have a device which has Wi-Fi calling feature and is 4G supportive. Just keep your smartphone updated to the latest version, then enable the VoLTE switch, and enable Wi-Fi calling switch as well. If you want to check if your device is compatible with Wi-Fi calling or not, just go to the Airtel’s website. Every device compatible is listed there. If you are worried about exhausting your Wi-Fi’s data, don’t worry. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling requires minimal data.

    Huge Promotion and advertisement of Wifi calling by Airtel & Jio is an acceptance of failure by Jio and Airtel in further improving network coverage. Its like they are saying live with it, no more towers. especially Jio.
    Wifi calling is reducing load on Airtel and Jio networks. Airtel and Jio should give 20-25% discount to users who opt for wifi calling.

    Thameem T
    Thameem T

    This is not a big deal, even before years vowifi is commonly used in most of the countries, i am using this for last two years atleast in KSA, also all the network that i know allows to use it internationally, i can use my ksa number in india without any roaming charges, also my colleagues from korea and germany are using their home connection in ksa without any charges using vowifi, this is the main use of it, unfortunately still airtel or Jio didnt provided that.

