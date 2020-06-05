OnePlus, Oppo and Realme Face Mobile Phone Stock Shortage Due to Production Halt

OnePlus, Realme and Oppo are facing inventory shortage due to the shutdown of Oppo manufacturing factory in Greater Noida. Since the demand for smartphones is increasing post lockdown period, Chinese smartphone manufacturers are not able to fulfil the rising demand for mid-range smartphones. Not only this, Samsung and Xiaomi are also facing trouble in fulfilling the increasing smartphone demand in India. As reported by ET Telecom, nearly 15,000 smartphone units of Oppo and Realme are unavailable in both offline and online channels.

Oppo Factory Production Have Not Started

Some days back, Oppo was forced to stop production at its factory located in Greater Noida as some of the factory workers were tested positive for COVID-19. To ensure the safety of all the other employees, Oppo halted the entire production, and the factory is still not operational. Since Oppo is the contract manufacturer for Realme and OnePlus, the supply chain of all the Chinese smartphone manufacturers were disrupted. OnePlus was to have the sale of OnePlus 8 series in India at the end of May itself. However, the company pushed the normal sale and announced a limited time sale of OnePlus 8 due to production halt in May.

As per a Realme spokesperson, the company is working on the increased demand in the market right now, which has been disrupted due to production halt in Oppo factory. Also, Realme is working with all its distribution partners across India to cater to the growing demand.

Demand for Mid-Range Smartphones Have Increased

The demand for mid-range smartphones has drastically increased. All the Chinese smartphones manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and many others are witnessing huge demand for affordable and mid-range smartphones. Also, all the smartphones companies are clearing up the stock, which is nearing the end of life as new stock is not available in the market. Mostly smartphones ranging between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 is being demanded by customers. Arvinder Khurana, who is the national president of All India Mobile Retailers Association stated that since no financing schemes are available in phones priced above Rs 15,000, the demand for such smartphones has decreased drastically.