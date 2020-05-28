OnePlus Defers Sale of OnePlus 8 Series in India

OnePlus has delayed the sale of OnePlus 8 Series in India. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that the sale of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would commence from May 29,2020. However, OnePlus marked that it had to revamp its sales structure after the production was hampered temporarily last week. Customers who have already pre-booked their OnePlus 8 series smartphones from Amazon India or the official website of OnePlus will get their devices as soon as the stock is available. Also, users might hear the new sale date from OnePlus soon.

OnePlus 8 Special Limited Sale Will Go live on Friday

Though OnePlus has postponed the full-fledged sale of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India, the company has announced a special limited time sale for customers who are planning to purchase OnePlus 8. OnePlus has announced that special sale will be held on May 29, 2020, at 12.00 PM (noon) across all the online and offline channels. Customers must note that limited stock of OnePlus 8 will be available. Also, the sale of both OnePlus 8 pro and OnePlus 8 will be scheduled soon. OnePlus has already held a special sale for just the OnePlus 8 smartphone on May 18, 2020. Since the full-fledged sale was expected to commence from May 29, 2020, OnePlus has replaced the event with a special sale of OnePlus 8 smartphone. As of availability, OnePlus 8 is available in three versions, and the base variant of 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 41,999. Users can check out the website of OnePlus to know more about the price.

OnePlus Production Was Hampered Last Week

The major reason behind the postponement in the sale was the sudden halt of production in the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida. The company shared the reason for the delay in the sale via forum post and stated that six workers texted positive for Covid-19. Since OnePlus assembles its smartphones in the same factory, it pushed the company to change its sale plan in India. However, OnePlus stated that production is already up and running, and customers who are eagerly waiting for the sale could expect a new sale date soon.