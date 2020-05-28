Huami Amazit T-Rex Smartwatch Might Hit Indian Market in 2nd Week of June

The smartwatch is packed with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more.

    Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology is soon going to launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India.

    The smartwatch is packed with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360×360 pixels) capable of displaying 16.7 million colors with superb clarity. It features 20hrs GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker™ PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker, and a sleep monitoring sensor, all providing detailed data to enable you to best reach your fitness goals. Amazfit T-Rex delivers an impressive 20-day battery life.

    Amazfit T-Rex launched in CES 2020, and it has marked its name in some of the notable global publications under “the best smart wearable category & major highlights to watch at CES 2020”. The T-Rex has received great recognition from its global launch. After a long wait, Huami is all set to launch Amazfit T-Rex in India in early June 2020.

    The Amazfit T-Rex has passed 12 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Another distinct feature the T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt, and other challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature change from -40 to 70?.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

