Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea to Help Govt in COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Since the government has yet again extended lockdown period until May 17, 2020.To contain the spread of the virus, the centre is also taking other preventive measures to neutralise the threat of COVID-19. As reported by ET Telecom, Centre might soon make calls to nearly 900 million people to check on them whether they have virus symptoms. To ensure large scale contact tracing through Aarogya Setu App, the government will team up with telco giants like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to enable calls to their subscribers.

Government Will Roll Out Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)

The centre will expand the Aarogya Setu App in nearly 550 million feature phone users. Also, an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) will be developed which will be fluent in all Indian languages. The IVRS will interact with users, and check all the symptoms of Covid-19, and it will automatically alert the local health authorities for quick action. It is also expected that the government will do a pan-India rollout of the IVRS to ensure that users update their health status and the entire population gets covered.

75,000 Calls Have Been Made So far

Aarogya Setu App is already helping the government to fight back the deadly virus. With the feedback from the App, the health officials from Ayushman Bharat is reaching out to people who have shared their health conditions. Nearly, 75,000 calls have been made by users. Aarogya Setu App is also being tested on Jio Phones to help the government in reaching 150 million users approximately.

Aarogya Setu App is Mandatory for Government Employees

Government has already made the Aarogya Setu App compulsory for government employees. The officials are suggested that if the status shows low risk or no risk then only, they should step out of their houses and go to work. However, if the status shows moderate risk or high risk, they should stay back at homes. The government has also advised that the migrant labourers who are being shifted to their respective states must be encouraged to download the App. Also, it is expected that the government will make the App compulsory for people staying in red and orange zones.