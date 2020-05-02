Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Similar Prices Yet So Many Differences

OnePlus 8 and iPhone SE 2020 came out at the same time and now people want to know which one is better. The thing is, if you want to work in an Apple ecosystem, then OnePlus 8 doesn’t make any sense to you. But if you want a smartphone which is objectively better than the other in terms of value and utility, then read ahead. Both smartphones serve a similar purpose. That is to capture the affordable flagship smartphone market. The good thing for these smartphones is that this is the perfect time they could have come out on. A large share of the market won’t be looking to buy expensive flagship smartphones at this time. Instead, they would be looking for a smartphone which would provide them value and at the same time is discounted. Let’s detail out the comparisons in a little detail now.

Price Difference Between iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8

You can pre-order the OnePlus 8 by purchasing a gift card from Amazon India right now. You can use that voucher for buying the OnePlus 8 later when it goes to sale from May 11 and get a cash-back of Rs 1,000 on your purchase. This offer is valid on India only. Talking about the iPhone SE 2020, it is tagged for $399 in the United States and it will sell for Rs 42,500 in India. The OnePlus 8 priced at Rs 41,999 will come with 6GB+128GB internal storage. Talking about the iPhone SE 2020, it will come with 64GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Design

The iPhone SE 2020 is almost a copy of iPhone 8. It has dimensions of (38.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3 mm) which are the same as of iPhone 8. But even though the design of the body is much similar to iPhone 8, it doesn’t mean the iPhone SE 2020 doesn’t look right. Its body will be comfortable to use hands-on and will be much easier to carry in your pockets. It has TouchID sensor at the bottom centre. The volume buttons, silence switch, and power button are at the left. The iPhone SE 2020 has an IP67 rating and weighs over 140 grams. So it will be very light.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 has a very sleek and modern body. The smartphone does touch over the design of many flagship models out in the market. One of the best things about the design of OnePlus 8 is the waterfall display. So you can view the screen on the edges of the smartphone as well. It has an aspect ratio of (20:9) with dimensions of (160.2mm x 72.99mm x8mm) and weighs around 180 grams. The weight is not wrong given the size of the device.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Display

The iPhone SE 2020 has a tiny 4.7-inch IPS LCD. You can assume that it will be lifted straight off the iPhone 8. It doesn’t have an AMOLED screen, and that is frankly below the standards for a smartphone today from Apple.

While OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. If you are a gamer and love to watch videos at high resolution, you will love the display. It has an FHD+ resolution (2400×1080) which is the highest in any smartphone in the market today, so gamers are not going to be disappointed. Brightness at 1300 nits would ensure that you can see your phone very clearly in sunlight as well.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Cameras

The iPhone SE 2020 is coming with a single rear camera with a 12MP lens and a front camera with 7MP. So there is nothing much new here. The only significant difference between the camera of the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8 is that of the software advancements. Also, both front camera and rear camera shots can be clicked at portrait mode.

OnePlus 8 easily beats the iPhone SE 2020 in the camera section. It has a 48MP primary camera, combined with a 16MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera of the device dons a 16MP lens.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Performance

The iPhone SE 2020 packs Apple’s most powerful A13 Bionic chip. The only issue is that the chip doesn’t work at its full efficiency the way it does in iPhone 11. Apple has locked some of its features. But it still is fast. Another issue with the iPhone SE 2020 is that it is not 5G compatible, so you can only access 4G speeds with your device. It has 2GB go RAM, which is standard for Apple as it optimises the use of RAM to make it very fast in very less.

The OnePlus 8 takes the lead over here as well. It packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset and is also availed in other variants with 8GB of RAM. Its base variant will come with 6GB of RAM which is also not bad for the price OnePlus is charging. It is as fast as the Samsung Galaxy S20. The advantage of using OnePlus 8 is that it is 5G compatible.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8: Battery and Takeaway

Apple claims that the battery of the iPhone SE 2020 will let you watch videos up to 13 hours in a single charge. With that, there is fast charging and wireless charging facilities available as well. So you can charge up to 50% from 0% in over 30 minutes. At the same time, OnePlus 8 has a huge battery of 4300mAh and has WarpCharge 30T, so basically it comes with 30W charging tech. You can charge your OnePlus 8 up to 90% in under an hour. The only thing is, OnePlus 8 does not support wireless charging. The takeaway would be that OnePlus 8 overpowers the iPhone SE 2020 in different areas. The price of both smartphones is almost the same, so utility wise, OnePlus 8 is the winner between the two.