Dish TV and D2h Starts Airing KITE Victers Educational Channel in Kerala

Dish TV India has started broadcasting KITE Victers an educational channel initiated by Kerala Government. The free-to-air channel will telecast daily from 6 AM to 11 PM. Dish TV India, devoted to broadcasting high-quality education programs and infotainment content in Malayalam, will carry the channel on both its platforms- DishTV & D2H.

Available on channel number 642 on DishTV and D2H, the programming on the channel is curriculum-based and primarily focuses on school education from 1st to 12th standard. Launched in 2006,

KITE Victers delivers educational content from several national and international institutions like NFDC, BBC, DeutscheWelle, etc. Through DishTV and D2H platforms, students can take the classes while being at home amid the Covid-19 breakout.

Commenting on this new initiative, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “The lockdown caused by COVID-19 has hit educational institutions the hardest as they had to shut down at short notice right in the middle of the term. We are pleased to broadcast KITE Victers, an educational channel in Malayalam, which is being supported by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala. All our subscribers in Kerala can now use their DishTV and D2H connections to effectively educate their children at home. This initiative is yet another step by us in delivering the best and most relevant content right at the homes of our subscribers.”

Not only that Dish TV is continuously adding new Android apps into its portfolio. Recently they partnered with MX Player which means the users of Dish TV can now access and stream movies, music videos and TV shows which are in MX Player.

One of the most popular apps offered by Dish TV today is ‘Watcho’ which also has a variety of content. The content is available in multiple languages to cater to the needs of almost every Indian who is streaming content online.