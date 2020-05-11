Dish TV and D2h Subscribers Pay the Least NCF Charges for Multi TV Connection

One of the charges that every DTH subscriber has to pay is Network Capacity Fee (NCF). It has to be paid for every DTH connection that you purchase. So in case you have two DTH connection, then you have to pay NCF for each of them. When the second connection is from the same DTH provider, it is called Multi TV connection. Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that it depends on the DTH company to decide whether they are going to provide any discounts on NCF charges for the Multi TV connection or not. While every DTH company decided to give some relief to their customers on the NCF charges for Multi TV connection, Tata Sky opted to go the other way and charged their users the full amount of Rs 153 in the past. But that has changed now as part of the new changes brought by Trai’s National Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

Dish TV and D2h Charging Less NCF from Multi TV Users

Even after the price cuts from Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, they are still behind Dish TV and D2h in terms of charging for Multi TV NCF. The subscribers of Dish TV and D2h are still paying Rs 50 as NCF (excluding taxes) for the first 200 subscribed channels. Users still have to pay for subscribing to different content providers, for example, Star, Sony etc. There can’t be any possible discount here from the DTH operator. All they can cut on is NCF charges.

Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Have New NCF Prices for Multi TV Users

We know that Tata Sky used to charge Rs 153, but Airtel Digital TV had actually decided to lower its prices before and charged Rs 80 for NCF for each Multi TV connection. But Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has set new guidelines for the DTH companies concerning the NCF charges. This has resulted in DTH operators like Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV to reduce their NCF charges for Multi TV connections.

Now, both Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV will charge Rs 52 + Rs 9.36 (GST) = Rs 61.36 as NCF charge for Multi TV connection where users have subscribed for 200 or less than 200 channels. The same price increases to Rs 75.52 when the user decides to subscribe for more than 200 channels where Rs 64 is the basic charge on which Rs 11.52 is applied as GST on it.