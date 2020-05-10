Reliance Jio No Longer Offering 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Voucher

Reliance Jio offers some fantastic benefits to its subscribers at a very cheap rate. The telco provides a variety of prepaid plans which are flexible and allow people to choose the plan which is best for them. With that, you can purchase 4G data vouchers from Reliance Jio in case you are running short of your daily data FUP limits. The 4G data voucher which you are buying from the telco will be added on top of your existing prepaid plan. One of the most demanded 4G data voucher from the telco is the Rs 251 4G data voucher. But it is not available in the same capacity anymore for the subscribers of Reliance Jio. Let us take a look at it.

Rs 251 4G Data Voucher is Not the Same Anymore

Earlier when you purchased the Rs 251 4G data voucher from Reliance Jio, you would get 2GB data every day for 51 days. Right now, to get 2GB data per day for 56 days from an unlimited combo pack from Reliance Jio, you will have to pay Rs 444. So purchasing this 4G data voucher made a lot of sense. But things have changed now; the Rs 251 4G data voucher isn’t the same anymore. Reliance Jio has retracted its benefits and now it is being offered under the ‘Work From Home Packs’ of 4G Data Voucher section of the telco. Now it comes with the benefit of unlimited 50GB data and will be added on top of your existing plan.

Other Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Available Right Now

Reliance Jio has some more 4G data vouchers available. The cheapest 4G data voucher that you can buy is of Rs 11 which will add 800MB data + 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio call. The second voucher is of Rs 21 which will give you a benefit of 2GB data + 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio call. The third voucher will cost Rs 51 and provide you with a benefit of 6GB data + 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio call. The last 4G data voucher that you can purchase is of Rs 101 which will give you the benefit of 12GB data + 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio call. All of these benefits will be added on top of your existing plans and will be valid until the validity of your unlimited prepaid plan.