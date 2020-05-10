OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10: How the Two Flagships Compare

OnePlus launched its latest flagship OnePlus 8 Pro last month. Xiaomi also came out with its latest offering to the Indian market — the Xiaomi Mi 10, and surprisingly, it is quite expensive, right in the lines of OnePlus 8 Pro. It is clear that Xiaomi now wants to enter the premium smartphone market. No one expected Xiaomi to make such a move with the Mi 10. But is the smartphone really that good? To check that out, let’s compare it with the OnePlus 8 Pro and see how it fares on paper.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10: Cameras

Earlier when Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series, people were hoping to see it come with a 108MP camera. But to peoples disappointment, that didn’t happen. But Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 with a 108MP primary camera. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The remaining two cameras are 2MP each where one is used as a macro sensor and the other as a depth sensor. The selfie camera of the Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 20MP lens which comes with Night mode and Portrait Mode. It is worth noting that Mi 10 is the only device in the world apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series which can support video recording at 8K.

OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with four cameras on the rear. The primary camera of the device is a 48MP Sony IMX689 lens and the second camera again is 48MP but is an ultra-wide lens. The other two cameras of the device are — 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP colour filter lens. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP Sony IMX471 lens. In all fairness, OnePlus 8 Pro offers the versatility that Mi 10 doesn’t. The Mi 10, however, has the best primary camera sensor amongst the two devices, but the other lenses of Mi 10 just can’t compete with the OnePlus 8 Pro camera lenses.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10: Display and Chipset

Let’s start with the display of the devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device has a refresh rate of 90Hz. One of the intriguing things about the smartphone is — Xiaomi has claimed that Mi 10 can touch a sampling rate of 180Hz.

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. So it is slightly bigger than the Mi 10 and has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The device has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is also higher than that of Xiaomi Mi 10. That said, the OnePlus 8 Pro can touch a sampling rate of 240Hz. So in all regards, OnePlus 8 Pro has the edge over Xiaomi Mi 10.

To power these smartphones, a powerful chipset is required or else your whole experience with the device will be ruined. So let’s check checkout the powerhouses of these smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has up to 256GB of internal storage. The Mi 10 can also support 5G connectivity.

Talking about the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is also run by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device has other variants as well though. You can get the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. So both the devices are almost similar here except the additional 12GB RAM variant offered by the OnePlus 8 Pro. It is sad to see Xiaomi not launching a 12GB RAM variant in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10: Battery

Battery is one of the most important elements for smartphones as powerful as Mi 10 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Without a good battery backup, there is no point in using the device if you have to keep charging it again after again. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a battery capacity of 4510mAh and the Xiaomi Mi 10 has a battery capacity of 4500mAh. So the battery is almost the same in both the devices. Let’s take a look at the charging technology that each of these use. OnePlus 8 Pro supports the Warp Charge 30T which can charge your phone’s battery from zero to 50% in just 23 minutes. But it can also charge your device wirelessly at 30W. At the same time, the Mi 10 supports 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. So here, the Mi 10 takes the edge over OnePlus 8 Pro with its 50W wired charging over the warp charge 30T.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10: Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is launched in two variants in India. First one is 8GB+128GB for Rs 49,999 and the other one is 8GB+256GB for Rs 54,999. Xiaomi didn’t launch its 12GB RAM variant in India for some reason. At the same time, the OnePlus 8 Pro has two variants as well. The base variant which is 8GB+128GB comes for Rs 54,999 and the other variant with 12GB+256GB comes for Rs 59,999.

Talking about which smartphone is the better one, the OnePlus 8 Pro kind of steals the show with some additional features such as being IP68 certified and having a notch better display. But only time will tell which smartphone wins the race because apart from all the hardware and features of the devices, software optimisation is really important is well.