Bharti Airtel Family Postpaid Plans: Rs 799 Starting Price and Up to 4 Add-on Connections

Bharti Airtel offers— ‘Airtel Family Postpaid Plans’ to the existing and new subscribers. All of these plans range between Rs 749 and Rs 1,599. Some of the basic advantages of these plans are that they provide unlimited national roaming and unlimited national calling facility. Some other benefits which you can experience with the Airtel Family Postpaid Plans are the free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for a year, ZEE5 Premium membership that renews every month and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. Let’s take a look at all of the plans offered by Airtel under its Family Postpaid Plans offer. So basically, the aim of Airtel by launching this plan is to help families save money by not choosing plans individually. Airtel’s website claims that families who have been using this plan can save up to 20% of their money on mobile data. It is a postpaid plan but for the whole family. You will get one single bill for all of the users in the plan.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plan of Rs 749: Benefits Detailed

It is the cheapest plan which you will get under the Airtel Family Postpaid Plans section. What are the advantages of this plan? Well for starters, the data allowance for this plan is 125GB. It is for each connection that is there. If you are thinking about this plan, you should know that there is one primary user and two secondary users or two add-on connections. This essentially means you are paying Rs 749 (excluding taxes) for three connections. Do make a note that the two add-on connections include a regular add-on and a data add-on; The data add-on allows users to just consume data benefit from the primary connection.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plan of Rs 999: Benefits Detailed

This is a plan which can hit the spot with more than four-person families. So, you might have already guessed that five people can use this plan. What you didn’t guess about is the amount of data that is at your disposal. There is a total of 150GB data that can be used across five connections. A total of four add-ons will be given including three regular add-ons and one data add-on.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plan of Rs 1,599: Benefits Detailed

Now you might be thinking that a giant family can use this and avail a lot of data for themselves. Well, hold your horses. Only two people can utilise the Airtel Family plan of Rs 1,599. So where is the advantage? It lies in the amount of data each person can use. The best thing about this plan is there are no data FUP limits for either of the user.

Both the primary and the secondary user can avail themselves unlimited data and will get unlimited calling facilities as well. Although Airtel is marketing that the Rs 1,599 Family Plan offers unlimited data benefit, it is actually capped at 500GB per month.

All the three plans do come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Amazon Prime membership, ZEE5 Premium subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Handset Protection and various other benefits which can be redeemed via Airtel Thanks mobile app.

Airtel SmartBytes Offer Extra Data Benefit

Bharti Airtel will allow you to purchase add-on data if you have exhausted reached your FUP limit. There are two different packs of data which you can purchase from; The first one is priced at Rs 100 that offers 15GB of 3G/4G data, whereas the second SmartByte pack costs Rs 200 and provides 35GB of additional data benefit.