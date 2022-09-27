ExpressVPN Brings a Router with in-built VPN

Privacy in the digital world has become a super important thing. VPN (Virtual Private Network) companies have banked on the need for a safe and secure internet experience for users across the world. ExpressVPN, a popular VPN service provider, has announced the launch of Aircove, a router with an in-built VPN.

ExpressVPN said that Aircove is the first and only Wi-Fi 6 router in the world which comes with an in-built VPN. Aircove has been designed and built by the same experts who have helped ExpressVPN in delivering award-winning VPN software. Today, several products, including many IoT (internet of things) products, are connected to the Wi-Fi internet, which is not really secure in most cases. Thus, a router like this with VPN protected internet connection across every room and on every device would make a huge difference in the security of the household members.

ExpressVPN shared that over 98% of the IoT device traffic is unencrypted, which can give a lot of room to attackers to gain access to crucial data. With Aircove, users can ensure security for their IoT devices' communication in a matter of a few minutes.

Aircove Comes with the Device Groups Feature of ExpressVPN

This new router from ExpressVPN comes with one of the most beloved features - Device Groups. With this feature, users can easily drag and drop devices into up to five different groups. So if you want your Smart TV to be connected to a network in the U.K., simply drop the device into the group which is for the U.K. network. If you want to do mobile banking for an account in France, well, you get the idea!

ExpressVPN said that Aircove has been designed keeping in mind the privacy and security needs of the users. In case you have a visitor at your home who wants to connect to the Wi-Fi network of the Aircove router, then that user can simply be shared a QR code for scanning to join the network. There would be no need for password sharing at all.

Aircove leverages Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. The router covers homes up to 1600 square feet and is currently available for sale in the USA on Amazon. The international availability of the router is unknown at the moment. The Aircove is currently available for a special price of $169. Its actual price is $189.90.