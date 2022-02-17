Redmi Launches Its First Gaming Router AX5400 With Exclusive Features for Gamers

Xiaomi held an event in China on Wednesday where it launched two flagship products targeting hardcore gamers — the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone and its first gaming router AX5400. As we already know of Redmi’s smartphone prowess, the anticipation is on the AX5400 gaming router. It looks like the company has made a smart move by launching a top-end gaming router with stunning specifications.

Redmi Router AX5400 Specifications

Redmi Router AX5400 comes with a flagship-level 2.5G Ethernet port exclusively for gaming and has game acceleration plug-ins. The new Redmi Wi-Fi 6 router features RGB lighting effects with 16 million colours. To facilitate a wide network coverage at the destination, the router is hybrid mesh network compatible and can be used with all Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 routers. The company claims that the router can recognise mobile games automatically on compatible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, which means that it can reduce the delay by up to 20%. For robust signals, Redmi Router AX5400 comes with six independent high-performance front-end modules (FEMs) that act as signal amplifiers.

In terms of speed, Redmi AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router promises up to 5400 Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi speed. A 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm IPQ5018 SoC powers the device along with 1GHz NPU and 512MB storage. Its four external omnidirectional antennas help for natural heat dissipation.

Besides, the new Redmi gaming router comes with OFDMA+MU-MIMO technology. This means that the multiple antennas of the router can serve multiple devices simultaneously, offering an excellent experience for the users. According to the company, it can connect up to 248 devices. In terms of security, the Redmi AX5400 router comes with features like parental controls and real-time monitoring, with the Mi Wi-Fi app, which is available for both Android and iOS. For encryption, the device supports WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE standards.

Not to mention, Redmi’s gaming router comes with seven indicators, one top status indicator, five network portlight and one ambient light. Redmi AX5400 gaming router comes in a single colour option, Black.

Redmi Router AX5400 Price

Redmi Router AX5400 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100). It will be available to purchase from Xiaomi’s official retailers in China from February 18. Some Chinese tech websites mention that the device is also available for an introductory price of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,500).