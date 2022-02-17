Ericsson Updates 5G Portfolio With Radio 4490 Leading the Way

Ericsson has announced enhancements to its 5G portfolio today. Leading the way is the new Radio 4490, a dual-band radio that is said to deliver 25% lower power consumption and lesser weight compared to the current product.

Ericsson said that this new radio is compatible with most of the radio sites across the globe as it supports the main FDD (Frequency Division Duplexing) bands that are used by the telecom operators for rolling out 5G. The Radio 4490 weighs 24 Kgs.

Ericsson is launching a high-powered version of the Radio 4490, namely Radio 4490 HP. The Radio 4490 HP can deliver 50% more power output than the current radios.

Both the new radios apply passive cooling, which helps with reducing power consumption as fans are not required. Ericsson said the new radios are also Cloud-RAN ready.

Ericsson Also Announced These Additions to the 5G Portfolio

Along with the two new Radio 4490, Ericsson has also launched new additions to its 5G portfolio. There is 64T/R Massive MIMO AIR 6428 for mid-band, with 400 MHz of bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing, in a single-person-carry 25 Kg radio.

Ericsson announced a versatile 5G carrier aggregation software, Coverage Boost, which can deliver 60% wider reach for mid-band TDD (Time Division Duplex) compared to dual connectivity.

The Deep Sleep mode now comes with the new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios, which consumes up to 70% lesser power per radio during low traffic hours.

There are more products, all of which are powered by the next-generation Ericsson Silicon.