How To Check Whether Your Phone Supports Carrier Aggregation

Carrier Aggregation has become the talk of the town in recent months. In this article we discuss briefly as to what Carrier Aggregation is and how to check whether your device supports the same

By May 28th, 2021 AT 8:30 AM
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 4 Comments

    Carrier Aggregation

    Carrier Aggregation is a feature that has gotten more people talking, especially considering how 5G is taking a long time to arrive in the Indian market. Recently, talks regarding CA have been at an all-time high, since Reliance Jio has purchased a few spectrums that allow for wider coverage of Carrier Aggregation.

    If you were wondering as to what CA is and, how to check whether or not your device supports CA, worry not, since this article will list out the essentials of what you need to know about Carrier Aggregation and how to check whether your mobile phone has support for the same.

    What Is Carrier Aggregation

    4G+ Carrier Aggregation

    Without going too in-depth, the basic premise is that Carrier Aggregation allows for faster speeds by multiplying the number of LTE connections between the cell network and the phone.

    What this means is that, instead of having just one LTE connection binding the network and your phone, an LTE modem supporting CA, when paired with a compatible network can bond multiple LTE connections and act as they are one.

    The key pros of having carrier aggregation are

    1. Faster and more reliable network connection

    2. Lower ping whilst gaming

    3. Reduced buffering during content playback

    4. Minimal battery drain

    How To Check Whether Your Phone Supports CA

    4G+ LTE-A NetMonster

    Now that you are aware of what Carrier Aggregation is, you might be wondering as to whether or not your device supports the same. Here are two ways to check whether your device has support for CA.

    1. Status Bar Indication

    The first of the two methods is the simpler one, since, if your device supports CA, it should display a + symbol on top of the network bar or beside it. Consider that you use a Jio sim, it should show up as 4G+ rather than 4G, and, if it does, your device has support for Carrier Aggregation.

    Another method of the same variety is by going into developer settings and checking whether CA support is present, but the status bar indication is a dead giveaway of whether or not the device has carrier aggregation.

    2. Using NetMonster

    The second method is by using NetMonster, an application that tells you all the necessary details about your network connection. Follow the steps below to get the process started.

    1. Install the NetMonster application via the play store.

    2. Accept all the permissions that the app asks for.

    3. Once done, you will see the bands on offer towards the top of the application.

    4. If you see either a 4G+ or LTE-A symbol, your device supports Carrier Aggregation.

    Furthermore, in case you see that there is a single band, it could indicate three possible scenarios, namely, the lack of carrier aggregation, the lack of carrier aggregation supported networks or lack of support for the aggregated brand.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    4 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Finding the Right Broadband Router for Smooth Online Gaming

    Online gaming and streaming have picked up a rapid momentum in popularity amongst youngsters as a professional career option. If...

    module-4-img

    How To Check Whether Your Phone Supports Carrier Aggregation

    Carrier Aggregation is a feature that has gotten more people talking, especially considering how 5G is taking a long time...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea or Reliance Jio, Which Operator’s Rs 555 Plan is Worth It?

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) undeniably offers better-prepaid plans than other operators because of the extra offers such as the ‘Binge all...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    AirFiber Networks to Utilise Nokia’s GPON Solutions for Providing Services

    module-4-img

    Nokia’s New 5G Small Cells to Improve Connectivity

    module-4-img

    Netgear Orbi RBK852, a New Mesh System Can Provide Internet Speeds Up to 6 Gbps

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio, Google Still Working on Low-Cost Smartphone