Finding the Right Broadband Router for Smooth Online Gaming

A smooth online gaming experience is not only contributed by a fast internet but also the right choice of router

By May 28th, 2021 AT 10:00 AM
  • Internet
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Broadband

    Online gaming and streaming have picked up a rapid momentum in popularity amongst youngsters as a professional career option. If gaming is your passion, you probably understand the importance of a smooth and lag-free gaming experience. A smooth online gaming experience is not only contributed by a fast internet but also the right choice of router. You may be subscribed to the best and fastest internet plans offered to you by your Internet Service Provider, but if you are not using the right router, you may not be enjoying a flawless gaming experience.

    Your regular router and a gaming router differ from each other by their Quality of Service (QoS) features. Although all broadband routers have QoS features when you choose the best gaming router, the QoS feature prioritises the incoming traffic for your game over other activities that might be happening on the internet, like a movie being downloaded at the same time. This prioritisation of internet traffic boosts gaming performance and reduces lag and buffer considerably. Here are some features you need to keep in mind while choosing a gaming laptop.

    Presence of an Ethernet Port

    When it comes to gaming, a wired Ethernet connection should always be preferred over a wireless connection through Wi-Fi. Using a wired broadband connection ensures that you get a lag-free experience while gaming. Thus, while choosing a gaming router, ensure that the router has an Ethernet port that can handle speeds up to 25MBPS.

    Dual-Band Support Available

    A single internet connection can deliver various frequencies to your router. With 5G coming soon on a massive scale, many internet service providers have started offering a bandwidth of 5GHz. This is in addition to the 2.4GHz frequency that’s normally delivered. While choosing a gaming router, make sure your Wi-Fi AC router has dual-band support so you can connect to the 5GHz bandwidth for faster speed. One drawback of doing so would be a subsequent reduction in range. High-frequency bandwidth have a limited range, so it would be best if the gaming setup is situated in the same room as your router.

    High-bandwidth Range

    Many of the gaming routers available in the market also come with tri-band wireless networking support. This means that you can have two 5GHz bands reaching your router along with the standard 2.4GHz band. This will ensure that your gaming experience is not only smooth and free of any lags but also that the second 5Gzhz band can provide faster downloads, uninterrupted video streaming, and a more vivid gaming experience.

    Gaming Router’s Cost Viability

    Yes, a gaming router will prioritise your gaming experience over anything else, but the other features it offers are also equipped in high-end broadband routers these days. If your internet connection is for your home, a gaming router will deliver a good experience only to the gamer in the house. On the other hand, a high-end broadband router will get you all the features of a gaming router and also ensure that everyone in the house has a great overall internet experience.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    DoT Wants to Regulate Social Media Apps Like Telecom Operators

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wants social media applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype to be brought under...

    module-4-img

    Finding the Right Broadband Router for Smooth Online Gaming

    Online gaming and streaming have picked up a rapid momentum in popularity amongst youngsters as a professional career option. If...

    module-4-img

    How To Check Whether Your Phone Supports Carrier Aggregation

    Carrier Aggregation is a feature that has gotten more people talking, especially considering how 5G is taking a long time...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Twitter Agrees to Implement New IT Rule but Need 3 Months Extension

    module-4-img

    AirFiber Networks to Utilise Nokia’s GPON Solutions for Providing Services

    module-4-img

    Nokia’s New 5G Small Cells to Improve Connectivity

    module-4-img

    Netgear Orbi RBK852, a New Mesh System Can Provide Internet Speeds Up to 6 Gbps