Google Chrome: ‘Most-Risky’ Browser of 2022

Reported by Palak Sharma

According to a recent analysis by Atlas VPN, Google Chrome is the most susceptible internet browser out of all of them, followed by Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. The data used to generate the figures in this report came from the vulnerability database (VulDB). This database aggregated the data from January 1 to October 5 and found that Google Chrome had already encountered 303 vulnerabilities throughout this 10-month period.

Highlights

  • 3,159 vulnerabilities have been encountered by the browser overall over its existence.
  • By updating the Chrome browser to version 106.0.5249.61, these problems can be fixed.
Google Chrome

Google Chrome: The Unsafe Browser

The data used to generate the figures in this report came from the vulnerability database (VulDB). This database aggregated the data from January 1 to October 5 and found that Google Chrome had already encountered 303 vulnerabilities throughout this 10-month period. The browser has experienced a total of 3,159 vulnerabilities during the course of its lifecycle.

According to the research, only Google Chrome has been susceptible to recently revealed vulnerabilities so far this month. CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307 are the designations for these new security issues. Each of these flaws, according to the research, has the potential to damage a device's memory; however, they can all be fixed by updating the Chrome browser to version 106.0.5249.61. In 2022, Microsoft Edge will have 103 security issues, trailing only Mozilla Firefox, which is ranked second due to its 117 vulnerabilities. Since its debut, Microsoft's Edge has been affected by a total of 806 vulnerabilities, a 62% increase from 2021.

The number of users of Apple's Safari recently surpassed one billion, moving it into second place globally. In 2022, this browser encountered the fewest issues, with only 26 known vulnerabilities. But it's crucial to remember that over the course of its existence, the Safari browser has encountered a total of 1,139 vulnerabilities. Finally, despite having experienced 344 security problems throughout the course of its entire existence, there were no vulnerabilities reported for the Opera browser this year. According to the research, because Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera browsers are based on the same Chromium engine, Chromium vulnerabilities may also affect them.

