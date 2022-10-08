Xbox Game Pass: List of Games Coming This Month

Reported by Palak Sharma

Let's look at some of the games that are currently available or will be added to the Xbox Game Pass in the near future. Microsoft often adds new titles to its library.

Highlights

  • Now that it is released, Medieval Dynasty is playable on Xbox Series X and Series S.
  • On October 11, Xbox Game Pass subscribers for consoles and computers will be able to play Eville.
  • On October 14, Scorn will be accessible to cloud, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users.

Xbox Game Pass

Chivalry 2

Starting with Chivalry 2, a first-person slasher that draws heavily on characters from mediaeval movie battles, Chivalry 2 is the follow-up to the acclaimed multiplayer game Chivalry. The sound of swords clashing, arrows whizzing, and castle sieges will undoubtedly appeal to those who adore video games like Ubisoft's For Honor. The Xbox Cloud, consoles, and PC all have access to it.

Medieval Dynasty

Medieval Dynasty is a survival crafting and town management adventure game that is currently accessible through the PC Game Pass. It is set in the early Middle Ages. It combines survival, simulation, role-playing, and strategy games and has cutting-edge graphics. Now that it is released, Medieval Dynasty is playable on Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Players take on the role of Lee Everett, a criminal who survives in the world of the undead, in this game, which is set in the same universe as the award-winning comic book. PC users who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription can access the game.

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The life of an orphaned girl named Clementine, who is left to fend for herself in a world full of the undead, is examined in season two of The Walking Dead. The second season of the five-part game series is now available to PC users with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Eville

In order to succeed in the upcoming multiplayer social deduction game Eville, players must lie and betray their friends. Players must persuade others that they are not murderers in order to survive in this game, which is set in a community that has been rocked by a string of homicides. On October 11, Xbox Game Pass subscribers for consoles and computers will be able to play Eville.

Costume Quest

Make sure to check out Costume Quest if role-playing games are your thing. As they complete objectives, players can earn magical armour with special abilities, rare weapons, and special treasures along the road. The game, which is accessible on consoles and the cloud, allows players to embark on an epic adventure to save Halloween while exploring neighbourhoods, including Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall, and Fall Valley Carnival. On October 11, the game will be accessible to console and cloud users.

Scorn

Scorn, one of the most eagerly awaited games of the year, is a first-person horror adventure game where players must make their own choices while being plunged into a terrifyingly terrifying environment. On October 14, the game will be accessible to the cloud, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users.

