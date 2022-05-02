Google Chrome Browser Requires Immediate Update After Being Exposed to High-Level Threats

Google Chrome web browser users have been warned of a potential threat by a government agency. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-level warning in which it has highlighted some noteworthy exposures to the chrome web browser. The cybercrime nodal agency has appealed to the users of the browser to imminently update the Chrome for desktop to its latest version. Google has also admitted to the susceptibilities and has released solutions via a software update.

The Issue and How to Update

The government agency informed that all the Google Chrome versions before 101.0.4951.41 have been subject to a new flaw in the software and the risk majorly prevails for the desktop users only. Google via its Chrome blog post has acknowledged the problems and has even listed 30 of such exposures. Out of these 30, seven have been classified as ‘high threat’. An official statement from Google reads that access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. The company added that it will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

CERT-in has made an appeal to all the users to immediately update their chrome browser version to 101.0.4951.41. The agency informed that any version of the browser before this could be prone to damage and could actually result in the loss of important data. CERT-in also added that these high-level vulnerabilities can be exploited and allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and in turn gain access to sensitive information. The update with the fix has been already rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux users.

Once the update is available, generally it is downloaded automatically, however, if it doesn’t, one needs to open the chrome browser and then go to the right corner and click on the three horizontal dots icon. After this, you need to find the settings option in the drop-down menu. Then click on the Help tab and then the About Google Chrome option. This would result in Chrome downloading any pending update.