Top 5 Google Chrome Extensions Made for Students in 2022

Google Chrome Extensions are the best way to ensure that you are getting most of your browser experience. Especially if you are a student, you would want to get the most out of Chrome in terms of productivity and studies. Today, we are listing the top 5 Google Chrome Extensions that are made for students looking to make 2022 a super-productive year.

Google Chrome Extensions for Students (Top 5) in 2022

The top Google Chrome Extensions for students in 2022 are — a) My Memorizer Tool, b) Flashcards, c) Kami, d) Clockify, and e) Imagus.

Let’s go over each tool one by one to see what it does and how it can benefit a student in 2022.

My Memorizer Tool

If you are a student researching a topic or something important, you would want to remember everything that might add to your knowledge which you see on the internet. The ‘My Memorizer Tool’ will help you memorise any piece of info that is valuable to you. All you need to do is just select the line or sentence that’s important, right-click, and select the Memorizer tool. You can anytime review all the sentences that you have saved.

The extension also sends you quiz alerts during the day so you can memorise stuff faster.

Flashcards

If you encounter any new phrase or a word in the Google Dictionary or Google Translator, the ‘Flashcards’ plugin will help you in memorising them. The saved cards will randomly pop up in the browser to jolt your memory of their definition and meaning. This is a really good tool if you are preparing for a CAT exam.

Kami

With ‘Kami’ is a full mark-up tool through which any document can be edited and enhanced by an individual student or an online study group. This extension is known to work flawlessly with Google Classroom and Google Drive. You can even edit scanned PDFs with Kami.

Clockify

If time management is an issue, the ‘Clockify’ extension would make a great asset for a student in 2022. The extension would let the student record the amount of time he/she is spending on various school activities. It further allows analysing the time spent on doing certain activities which is very important for the students.

Imagus

Last on the list is Imagus which is also an impressive tool for students. It allows users to see the images and videos on their browser just by hovering the mouse over them. Students don’t need to waste their time by opening each picture separately.

These are the top Google Chrome extensions available for students right now. If you know about more extensions that can help students, kindly let us know.