Oppo Reno7 Pro Confirmed to Debut With ColorOS 12, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX

Oppo is soon going to launch its Reno7 series in India. The company has confirmed recently that the Oppo Reno7 Pro will launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX SoC. It is a customised Dimensity 1200 SoC that Oppo has developed in partnership with MediaTek. The chipset is said to enhance the power of display imaging capabilities and deliver clearer videos as compared to what the Reno6 Pro came with. Note that the Reno6 Pro also ran on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX comprises 3 GHz ARM Cortex – A78 and has achieved up to 5100 Mbps of peak downlink and 700 Mbps of peak uplink speeds. It is a 5G SoC that is going to perform better than the Dimensity 1200 SoC you saw on devices such as OnePlus Nord 2 and Reno6 Pro. The Chinese tech giant has incorporated AI Deblur technology in the chipset as well.

The Reno7 Pro is a device that will be super gaming-friendly as it will come with a top-of-the-line X-Axis Linear Motor, which delivers varying levels of vibration feedback. The Ultra Touch Response offered by the smartphone for specific gaming situations with a touch-sampling rate of up to 1000Hz just makes it one of the best devices to play online multiplayer games such as Battle Grounds Mobile India and more.

In addition to all this, the smartphone will come with support for 65W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, which could charge the smartphone from zero to 100% in just 31 minutes.

One of the best things is that the Oppo Reno7 series devices, which will include Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G, will come with support for ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12. So users will have something fresh and powerful in their hands which would be a great way to mark the start of 2022.

The device is slated to launch on February 4, 2022, in India. More details about its specifications and pricing will follow on that day.