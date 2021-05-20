OnePlus Nord 2/CE Might Feature Dimensity 1200 SoC

It’s not a secret that OnePlus is planning to launch a new smartphone under the Nord series. We have already seen numerous rumours about the handset, and it has been rumoured that the phone will be dubbed as OnePlus Nord 2 or OnePlus Nord CE. The upcoming OnePlus Nord phone is expected to launch later this year, but there is not much information available about the handset. Going with the previous report, it was expected that the OnePlus Nord 2 might make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. In the latest development, a popular tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the brand is working on the phone, and it will arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak of the OnePlus Nord 2/ CE.

OnePlus Nord 2/ CE 5G Leak

As per the Digital Chat Station Weibo post, OnePlus is working on a smartphone that is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021. Further, the tipster suggests that the handset might be the successor to the OnePlus Nord. Recent leaks suggest that the handset might be launched as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. According to the Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone is expected to launch in mid-June in the global market, and the India launch is also said to be on the cards.

So far, there is no information about the specifications of the upcoming Nord device, but we can expect to receive more details about the phone moving forward. Just to recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 25,000 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The handset flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout design.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a 48MP quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. Under the hood, the smartphone is fuelled by a massive 4,115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.