Infinix Hot 10S, a Budget 4G Smartphone With 90Hz Display Launched in India

Infinix has just launched a new smartphone for the Indian market, namely ‘Infinix Hot 10S’. It is a budget 4G smartphone that comes with entry-level specifications and a decent design. However, one of the highlights of the device is its impressive display. Even though it doesn’t come with a full-HD AMOLED display, it can support 90Hz refresh rate, which even the Redmi Note 10 can’t. The device also has a massive battery inside, and it will give a tough competition to the likes of Realme C3, Realme C11, Oppo A5s, Samsung Galaxy M01s, and more devices in the same range. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and the price of the devices.

Infinix Hot 10S Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10S has launched with a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display that can support 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The maximum brightness supported by the device is 480nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

It has a triple camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. For clicking videos and selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. Further, the Infinix Hot 10S can support dual-SIM 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more.

Infinix Hot 10S Price

The Infinix Hot 10S has launched in two variants in India. The first variant with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 9,999, and the second variant with 6GB+64GB is priced at Rs 10,999. It will go on the first sale from May 27, 2021, at 12 PM via Flipkart. During the first sale, users can get the device for a discount of Rs 500.

If you can trust the OS of Infinix Hot 10S, then it can become your perfect entry-level 4G smartphone beating devices from Realme and more.