Samsung Galaxy M01s Launched in India With 3GB RAM and 4000mAh Battery at Rs 9,999

Samsung has just launched one more Galaxy device in its M series. It is called the Galaxy M01s. It is the successor of Galaxy M01 which was launched just a month ago on June 2, 2020. Looking at both smartphones, you won’t find very big differences. But the new Galaxy M01s comes with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC whereas the Galaxy M01 comes with the Snapdragon 439 SoC. There are many exciting features of this smartphone. First of all, it is very affordable and comes with a battery size of 4000mAh. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M01s.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Specifications

The Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720 x 1280 pixels) TFT display which has a notch in the front. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. There is also 32GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot which is expandable up to 512GB. Coming to the camera of the device, there is a dual-camera setup in the rear. The primary camera has a 13MP lens which is coupled with a 2MP secondary lens. For taking selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP lens in the front camera.

There is Dolby Atmos technology in the Samsung Galaxy M01s which creates a surround sound experience for the user. Along with that, it comes with pre-installed Samsung Health app to monitor your health levels. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back for additional security. It is a very light smartphone weighing at only 168g.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Price

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is launched for a price of Rs 9,999 in India with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There are two colour options the smartphone is available in — Grey and Light Blue. The smartphones are available to be purchased from the official Samsung website and some other e-retailers as well. Looking back at the price of Samsung Galaxy M01, it was launched for Rs 8,999 for its 3GB+32GB storage variant which is just Rs 1,000 lesser than the new M01s.