Vivo X50 Pro Becomes First Phone to Offer Snapdragon 765G SoC in India, Priced at Rs 49,990

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been launched in the Indian market along with Vivo TWS Neo earbuds. Both the devices are the latest flagship smartphones of the company. The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a hole-punch display and Full HD+ AMOLED screens along with HDR10 support. One of the distinctive features of the Vivo X50 Pro is the Gimbal camera system which will stabilise the frame for capturing still picture and videos. The smartphones will be available for purchase in online and offline retail stores starting from July 24. Vivo has also launched its newest wireless earbuds TWS Neo with a price tag of Rs 5,990.

Vivo X50: Features and Specifications

The Vivo X50 measures 159.54×75.39×7.5mm and weighs 174.5 grams. The device features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ Ultra O AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. Under the veil, Vivo X50 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset packed with 8GB RAM. The Vivo X50 offers 256GB internal storage which cannot be expanded with a microSD card. Coming to the camera specifications, the Vivo X50 packs a quad-rear camera setup that features 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP macro shooter and 13MP bokeh shooter which comes with 20x digital zoom. The primary sensor comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and the secondary sensor offers a super-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

Towards the front, the Vivo X50 features 32MP selfie camera lens. The front camera comes with various features which are the Astro Mode, Extreme Night Vision, Super Night HDR, Pro Sports Mode and an Instant Vlog. To power the smartphone, Vivo has equipped 4200mAh battery and the phone comes with 33W flash charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options of the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port and many more. Lastly, Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 and comes with dual-SIM (Nano).

Vivo X50 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro measures 158.46×72.8×8.04mm and weighs 181.5 grams. Vivo X50 Pro features 6.56-inch Full HD+ 3D curved Ultra O AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. Under the hood, the device features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G along with 8GB RAM. The Vivo X50 Pro also comes with 256GB internal storage which is not expandable with a microSD card slot. Vivo X50 Pro features 4315mAh battery which comes with 33W flash charge fast charging technology.

Talking about camera specifications, Vivo X50 Pro features a quad-rear camera setup which packs 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, 8MP super-wide-angle shooter with 120-degree FoV, 13MP bokeh shooter and 8MP telescopic shooter with 60x hybrid zoom. The primary sensor of the Vivo X50 Pro features a Gimbal Camera System which will stabilise the frame for capturing still photos and videos. Towards the front, the device features 32MP selfie camera. The selfie camera features of the Vivo X50 Pro are similar to Vivo X50. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port and many more. Both Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X50 will be available in two internal storage variants. The 128GB internal storage variant of Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 whereas the 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 37,990. As of colour options, Vivo X50 is available in two colour options which are Frost Blue and Glaze Black Colour. Vivo X50 Pro is available in single 256GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 49,990. The device is available in a single Alpha Grey Colour.

Talking about availability, both the smartphones will be available for purchase from July 24, 2020. Pre-booking of the devices will be opened from today in all online and offline stores including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Vijay Sales and Tata Cliq.