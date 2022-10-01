CloudConnect Showcases its Product Portfolio at IMC 2022

CloudConnect, India’s first DoT licensed Virtual Network Operator, is showcasing its exceptional and affordable Unified Communications and Cloud Telephony services at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan Hall No 5A booth 52 from 1st to 4th October.

The company's services are aimed at the MSME sector to allow them to shift into the transformative digital new age and to draw on the broad benefits of operational ease, efficiencies and automated processes.

Speaking about the event Mr. Gokul Tandon, Group Executive Chairman, CloudConnect Communications said, “We are delighted to participate and present our services to the existing and potential consumers at one of India’s largest telecom forums. Expanding our business outreach, we are hopeful to engage with the best of minds in the industry and lead the conversation on telecom and related topics to yield fruitful conclusions.”

CloudConnect Product Portfolio

CloudConnect has expanded its portfolio since it emerged as telephony, and cloud PBX Company in 2018, which now has a full stack cloud digital solution to meet all Business Communication needs. Their solutions provide for an engagement-enabled digital presence, a uni-platform control console, sales-force management, and intelligence-embedded processes, to run an enterprise smoothly.

Adding to Mr. Gokul, Mr. Vidhu and Mr. Raman, Co-Founders, CloudConnect Communications remarked, “Participation in India Mobile Congress 2022 will foster our relationships with regional and international corporations, while allowing us to showcase our expertise in the market. We are delighted to be a part of a forum that will enable us to network better, strengthening our presence in the sector, and we are thankful to the organizers for providing us with a platform to do so.”