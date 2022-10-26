BSNL will Soon Discontinue this Amazing Fiber Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon discontinue two fiber broadband plans in the country. These two plans that we are talking about offer entry-level benefits but also come at a very affordable cost. BSNL introduced these plans on the occasion of the 75th Independence day. BSNL is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, with a reach across rural and urban towns. BSNL has two amazing plans under its fiber broadband portfolio that it will soon discontinue. Thus, if you want to experience the kind of service that you get with BSNL Bharat Fibre, then this is the right time for you to make a move. Let's take a look at the two plans we have been talking about all along.

BSNL to Remove These Amazing Broadband Plans Soon

The broadband plans that we are talking about come for Rs 275 each. Both plans cost the same but offer slightly different benefits. One plan offers 30 Mbps speed with up to 3300GB data, while the other offers 60 Mbps with up to 3300GB data. After the FUP (fair usage policy) data is exhausted, the internet speed drops down to 2 Mbps for the users. With both plans, users are entitled to get a free fixed-line voice calling connection. Note that the voice-calling instrument will have to be funded by the users themselves if they want to make use of the voice-calling connection. What's more, is that the validity of both these plans is 75 days.

As mentioned, these plans are available for a limited period only. BSNL is discontinuing the offer from November 15. If you want these plans, then get them before that date or else you will miss out on them.

BSNL doesn't offer any OTT benefits with these plans. Note that the price mentioned here doesn't include GST.