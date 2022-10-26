OneWeb to be One of the First to Launch Satellite Broadband Service in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Rural areas don't see a lot of investments from private telecom operators because of insignificant returns. But the satcom companies don't need to invest in laying fibre which is a very costly and time-taking process. Wherever satellite gateways can be installed, the internet network of satcom companies can reach. 

Highlights

  • OneWeb, a major satcom (satellite communications) company, will be one of the first in India to launch satellite broadband services, said Anil Prakash, Director General of the Satcom Industry Association.
  • OneWeb launched 36 satellites with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for which the Indian space agency would bag around Rs 1,000 crore.
  • By January 2023, OneWeb would launch another 36 satellites for around the same cost with the help of ISRO.

Follow Us

OneWeb

OneWeb, a major satcom (satellite communications) company, will be one of the first in India to launch satellite broadband services, said Anil Prakash, Director General of the Satcom Industry Association. Much recently, OneWeb launched 36 satellites with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for which the Indian space agency would bag around Rs 1,000 crore. By January 2023, OneWeb would launch another 36 satellites for around the same cost with the help of ISRO. The company has already completed more than 70% of its planned fleet of 648 satellites to build a global constellation.

Apart from OneWeb, Starlink was expected to be one of the early companies in the commercial satellite broadband space in India. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and OneWeb, said that the cost of services for retail customers of OneWeb would be the same as 4G. This will help in expanding digital connectivity in all parts of India, including the rural areas.

Rural areas don't see a lot of investments from private telecom operators because of insignificant returns. But the satcom companies don't need to invest in laying fibre which is a very costly and time-taking process. Wherever satellite gateways can be installed, the internet network of satcom companies can reach.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments