OneWeb has ISRO to Thank for Launching 36 Broadband Satellites

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Highlights

  • The launch of 36 broadband communication satellites by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began early on Saturday at the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
  • The LVM3-M2 launch vehicle has three stages: a core stage with two liquid stages (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25), each of which uses solid propellant and is attached to the vehicle on two of its sides.

OneWeb

The countdown for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began early on Saturday at the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. This is the first time ISRO is launching a commercial rocket with this much weight. On Sunday at 12.07 a.m. IST, the 43.5-meter-tall rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's second launch pad in Sriharikota. Because it can lift satellites weighing up to 8,000 kg, the rocket is referred to as one of the heaviest.

ISRO’s Commercial Launch Details

A total of 36 satellites of OneWeb have been launched in this mission, carrying a large payload of 5,796 kgs. In addition, the LVM3-M2 launch is the first to place satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is higher up to 1,200 kilometres above the earth.

As the newest rocket is capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 8,000 kilo-grammes into LEO and 4,000 kg class satellites into GTO, ISRO scientists have renamed the launch vehicle LVM3-M2 from GSLV-MK III. About 5,796 kg are contained in the mass of the 36 OneWeb satellites. In the past, including Chandrayaan-2, GSLV-Mk III completed four missions successfully.

OneWeb Limited, a worldwide communication network powered by space that enables internet connectivity for businesses and governments, is NSIL's client situated in the UK. The business is putting 648 satellites in low earth orbit as part of a constellation. While another group of satellites were scheduled to be launched by early 2023, in addition to the 36 satellites that will be launched on Sunday, ISRO announced. One of the primary investors in OneWeb is Bharti Enterprises.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

