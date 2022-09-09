Voice Calling with Android 13 to Get Better

Android 13 will soon be running on flagships across the world. Google has already rolled it out for Pixel devices, and now other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) will be looking to roll it out as well. Android 13 is going to make the voice calling experience great for everyone. Don't get me wrong; voice calls won't enhance in terms of voice clarity or other factors. But, Android 13 would make the experience better for customers by simply going reducing the background noise through AI.

As per IANS, Google is calling this feature "clear calling". The feature reduces background noises during calls. Android 13 will soon roll out for Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, and other devices. The Clear Calling feature is a no-brainer and has been a requirement for ages. Apple already offered this feature with iPhones, and with iOS 15, Apple also extended it to FaceTime. iPhone 13, however, didn't come with the noise cancellation feature.

Regardless, Android 13 coming with such a feature would be a warm gift for Android consumers. Whether it would work on every device or not is something that we will have to wait and see.

Android 14 Beta Rollout

2022 is only a quarter away from ending. In 2023, we will again get to see a new Android version being rolled out for the beta testers. We are talking about the Android 14 Beta, which is expected to roll out on April 2022.