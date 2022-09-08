iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 series: Differences You Should Know

The iPhone 14 series is now officially out, and the wait is just for the devices to go on sale. The iPhone 14 series has four devices - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Plus variant is the new one, and Apple has finally said goodbye to the mini iPhone, which we saw last in the iPhone 13 series. There are many who would be confused between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 series devices. Worry not; I will help you out here. Let's take a look at the differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro

When we talk about the Pro model, we are automatically also talking about the Pro Max model because both are the same except for the screen sizes. In both iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, the Pro model has a 6.1-inch screen while the Pro Max model has a 6.7-inch screen. Let's see the overall difference between the two devices.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro both have Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion Technology (120Hz refresh rate). But the iPhone 14 Pro also incorporates LTPO technology through which Apple can offer AOD (Always-in-Display) function in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Then, Apple removed the notch from the iPhone 14 Pro and added Dynamic Island at the top with the pill-shaped cutout for the front camera. This is not present with the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro can get much brighter as it can go up to 2000 nits in peak brightness as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, which can touch a maximum of 1200 nits in peak brightness.

While both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro come with the Emergency SOS feature, the iPhone 14 Pro takes it a step further by adding support for the satellite Emergency SOS which is currently only reserved for select regions. The iPhone 14 Pro also comes with support for Car Crash detection, which is absent in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Another big update to the iPhone 14 Pro was the new 48MP main sensor. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 12MP main sensor. Both smartphones have ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. Because of the new Photonic Engine, the iPhone 14 Pro can capture two times better images and videos in low light conditions compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Along with this, the iPhone 14 Pro devices can record in the Cinematic Mode in 4K 30fps, which the iPhone 13 Pro cannot. Apple introduced a new 'Action Mode' for the iPhone 14 Pro series, which would enable users to record stable videos when there are a lot of hand movements and disturbances. This, again, is not present on the iPhone 13 Pro. Be it the ultra-wide-angle shots or the telephoto shots, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to deliver much better results than the iPhone 13 Pro in the camera department.

In the front camera domain, the iPhone 14 Pro will again utilise the Photonic Engine and will use auto-focus on the images and videos. The iPhone 13 Pro doesn't have a Photonic Engine for the front camera sensor.

Apple has claimed that the battery backup of the iPhone 14 Pro is mildly better than the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the A15 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the A16 Bionic. Both smartphones are 5G enabled and are water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes. Further, both support 20W fast charging, for which the consumers will have to purchase a charging adapter separately. Note that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have one thing better than the other Pro models, which is battery life.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900. The iPhone 13 Pro is available on Amazon for Rs 1,08,900, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,19,900.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13

iPhone 14 series has two non-pro variants - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 13 series also has two non-pro models - iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The difference between the two iPhone 14 devices is again in size, and the same is the case for the iPhone 13 series models mentioned here.

The iPhone 14 series devices again have a few things that are missing on the iPhone 13 series devices - satellite connectivity support, Photonic Engine for better low light captures and Action Mode and car crash detection. Apart from this, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are identical. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have exactly similar design, weight and dimensions.

The same chip powers both smartphones, which is the A15 Bionic. The only plus (pun intended) that the iPhone 14 Plus brings to the table is better battery life and a larger display. Then, there's also autofocus on the front sensor that is not there in the iPhone 13 series device. In essence, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 don't have many differences. But the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro are in two different leagues.

The iPhone 14 starts in India at Rs 79,900, and the iPhone 13's price has been cut down to Rs 69,900.