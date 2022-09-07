Google Releases the Initial Update for Android 13-Powered Pixel Smartphones

The first Android 13 patch from Google has started to be distributed, and it is intended to address known problems that many Pixel smartphones are experiencing. Several performance enhancements, new features, and aesthetic tweaks were included in Android 13 when it became available for Pixel smartphones a few weeks ago. Things did not go as planned, though, as some customers complained about battery drain concerns and others about faulty wireless charging.

In India, the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a are now compatible with the Android 13 upgrade. For all supported Pixel smartphones running Android 13 at the moment, the latest patch is presently rolling out. Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro would all fall under this category. The Pixel 6a, which just went on sale in India, is also on the list but, as per the official blog post, won't get an update until later this month.

list of Enhancements and Bug Fixes for Pixel Users

For Pixel users, the September 2022 update contains a tonne of bug fixes and enhancements. Many Pixel users have been experiencing the power and charging-related issues ever since updating to Android 13. The majority of these patches are for those problems. There is evidence that the launcher's ability to leave some tasks running in the background contributed to the higher battery drain. The patch not only resolves the first issue, but it also resolves problems that prohibited all Pixel devices—which essentially arrived with the feature—from engaging the wireless charging option.

Owners of the Pixel 6a will be pleased to find that the patch improves fingerprint recognition and responsiveness, which Google claims did not function "under some scenarios". Additionally, a Bluetooth update was released that made it impossible for Pixel smartphones to connect to specific devices or accessories. The upgrade also resolves a problem with notifications that occasionally made them seem truncated on the lock screen.

Prior to Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone launches, which are planned for October 6, the bug-fixing patch for previous and current Pixel devices is released. Google has also said that the Pixel Watch will be unveiled at the same event. The items were initially unveiled in May during Google's I/O 2022 conference. At its next presentation, Google is also anticipated to introduce new Nest smart home products.