Google Releases the Initial Update for Android 13-Powered Pixel Smartphones

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

For Pixel users, the September 2022 update contains a tonne of bug fixes and enhancements. Many Pixel users have been experiencing power and charging-related issues ever since updating to Android 13. The majority of these patches are for those problems. There is evidence that the launcher's ability to leave some tasks running in the background contributed to the higher battery drain.

Highlights

  • The first Android 13 patch from Google has started to be distributed, and it is intended to address known problems that many Pixel smartphones are experiencing.
  • For Pixel users, the September 2022 update contains a tonne of bug fixes and enhancements.
  • In India, the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a are now compatible with the Android 13 upgrade.

Follow Us

Google

The first Android 13 patch from Google has started to be distributed, and it is intended to address known problems that many Pixel smartphones are experiencing. Several performance enhancements, new features, and aesthetic tweaks were included in Android 13 when it became available for Pixel smartphones a few weeks ago. Things did not go as planned, though, as some customers complained about battery drain concerns and others about faulty wireless charging.

In India, the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a are now compatible with the Android 13 upgrade. For all supported Pixel smartphones running Android 13 at the moment, the latest patch is presently rolling out. Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro would all fall under this category. The Pixel 6a, which just went on sale in India, is also on the list but, as per the official blog post, won't get an update until later this month.

list of Enhancements and Bug Fixes for Pixel Users

For Pixel users, the September 2022 update contains a tonne of bug fixes and enhancements. Many Pixel users have been experiencing the power and charging-related issues ever since updating to Android 13. The majority of these patches are for those problems. There is evidence that the launcher's ability to leave some tasks running in the background contributed to the higher battery drain. The patch not only resolves the first issue, but it also resolves problems that prohibited all Pixel devices—which essentially arrived with the feature—from engaging the wireless charging option.

Owners of the Pixel 6a will be pleased to find that the patch improves fingerprint recognition and responsiveness, which Google claims did not function "under some scenarios". Additionally, a Bluetooth update was released that made it impossible for Pixel smartphones to connect to specific devices or accessories. The upgrade also resolves a problem with notifications that occasionally made them seem truncated on the lock screen.

Prior to Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone launches, which are planned for October 6, the bug-fixing patch for previous and current Pixel devices is released. Google has also said that the Pixel Watch will be unveiled at the same event. The items were initially unveiled in May during Google's I/O 2022 conference. At its next presentation, Google is also anticipated to introduce new Nest smart home products.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments