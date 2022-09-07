Whatsapp is Working on Kept Messages Feature

The new WhatsApp function is for users who don't want their communications to expire after a certain period of time and want to save all of them.

Highlights

  • Long ago, WhatsApp launched the Disappearing messages feature.
  • In the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.20.3, the new feature has been identified.
  • WhatsApp is developing a feature that would enable users to delete messages they've sent up to two days and twelve hours after they've been sent.

WhatsApp

The "Disappearing messages" feature will benefit users of WhatsApp. A new "Kept Messages" feature that will let users keep disappearing messages around the clock has been spotted by WaBetaInfo. The platform is always developing a tonne of new features, but most end up being significant in some way. Also crucial is the new "Kept Messages" feature. Here is all the information you require.

How This Feature Will Work

Long ago, WhatsApp launched the "Disappearing messages" feature. The messages will all be deleted after the allotted period has passed once you enable it and set the timeframe to 24 hours. What if someone, however, wishes to save all of the communications and does not want them to vanish after a certain period of time? WhatsApp is developing the "Kept Messages" feature in order to address this. A new icon will be visible at the top of the chat box, but it won't be visible until a user long presses on a message. One might be able to keep or delete talks using that option. Additionally, as revealed by the pictures, users could only have one opportunity to save deleted chats.

In the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.20.3, the new feature has been identified. When WhatsApp plans to release this feature is currently unknown. It is currently being developed, and beta testers will receive it first. When the test is completed successfully, the feature will then be included in the app's stable version. It's unknown if this capability will be made accessible on iOS as well.

Additionally, WhatsApp is developing a feature that would enable users to delete messages they've sent up to two days and twelve hours after they've been sent. Messages can only currently be deleted "for everyone" an hour after being sent. The instant messaging service is also testing "Voice Status," which allows users to record a brief audio message and publish it on their Status tab, similar to how they can presently send voice messages in WhatsApp chats. WhatsApp's "status" features are similar to the "stories" options offered on other platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

