WhatsApp to Stop Working for Select iPhone Models from October

Reported by Bhavya Singh

WhatsApp

Some of the older iPhone models may shortly stop supporting WhatsApp. A recent support update from Apple states that the instant messaging app will no longer function on some old iPhones. The messaging app will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices as of October 24, according to one of WABetaInfo's earlier sources.

Additionally, according to the source, WhatsApp has begun to issue warnings to iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the programme. Users of the messaging app have already received a message informing them that the app will soon no longer be accessible on their smartphones. For customers to keep using the messaging app in this situation, their iPhones must be updated. WhatsApp has previously made it clear on its Help Center page that iPhone users must have iOS 12 or later in order to continue using the service. However, in order to continue using the instant messaging software, Android users must have Android 4.1 or a later version.

How to upgrade iPhone to the Most Recent Version of iOS

Your phone may already have received an update for the most recent software. However, iOS 10 and iOS 11 are outdated operating systems. It is better to update the iPhone immediately away if it hasn't been updated yet. Simply navigate to Settings > General, select Software Upgrade, and then select the most recent iOS version to update the software.

A noteworthy fact is that the iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones. This modification will only affect only two iPhone versions, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

Updates to your iPhone's software will be beneficial if it is using an outdated version. You can continue using WhatsApp on an iPhone with the most recent software update, and you'll also have access to the most recent security updates and features. Ensure that the device is connected to a reliable WiFi network and that all of your personal and professional information has been backed up before running the update.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

