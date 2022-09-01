iPhone 14 Max Could be Called iPhone 14 Plus

At its forthcoming special launch event on September 7, Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino corporation may decide to replace the iPhone mini with a new iPhone 14 model that has a 6.7-inch display instead. This device was known as the iPhone 14 Max in earlier sources. Though purported photographs of Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe have been released on Twitter. The packaging for this case suggests that, rather than the iPhone 14 Max that had been previously rumoured, we may be getting the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14 series price and other details

The leaked photographs show what is allegedly the Apple Clear Case listed and packaged with an iPhone 14 Plus branding rather than the rumoured iPhone 14 Max name. It is anticipated that this model will be a popular choice for customers seeking a large screen size but not ready to pay the rumoured $1,100+ (approximately Rs 88,000) asking price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In an article citing business sources, 9to5Mac later confirmed these assertions. It predicts that Apple's upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone model will be known as the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, it's thought that the business instructed iPhone case makers in July not to brand their products with the iPhone 14 Max logo.

Additionally, the article notes that the normal iPhone 14 smartphone will probably fit the iPhone 13 cover. Additionally, it is reported that Apple wants to promote its brand-new 35W adaptor as the default charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be unveiled on September 7 at a special launch event scheduled by Apple. These devices have been the subject of various rumours, one of which says that the iPhone 14 could have a $749 starting price (roughly Rs 60,000). The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Plus could start at $849 in the meantime (roughly Rs 68,000).