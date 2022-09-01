iPhone 14 Max Could be Called iPhone 14 Plus

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The leaked photographs show what is allegedly the Apple Clear Case listed and packaged with an iPhone 14 Plus branding rather than the rumoured iPhone 14 Max name. It is anticipated that this model will be a popular choice for customers seeking a large screen size but not ready to pay the rumoured $1,100+ (approximately Rs 88,000) asking price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Highlights

  • On September 7, Apple's iPhone 14 series is most likely to be unveiled.
  • A new iPhone 14 model with a 6.7-inch display may replace the Cupertino company's iPhone small variant.
  • The normal iPhone 14 smartphone will probably fit the iPhone 13 cover.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
View all stories

iPhone 14

At its forthcoming special launch event on September 7, Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino corporation may decide to replace the iPhone mini with a new iPhone 14 model that has a 6.7-inch display instead. This device was known as the iPhone 14 Max in earlier sources. Though purported photographs of Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe have been released on Twitter. The packaging for this case suggests that, rather than the iPhone 14 Max that had been previously rumoured, we may be getting the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14 series price and other details

The leaked photographs show what is allegedly the Apple Clear Case listed and packaged with an iPhone 14 Plus branding rather than the rumoured iPhone 14 Max name. It is anticipated that this model will be a popular choice for customers seeking a large screen size but not ready to pay the rumoured $1,100+ (approximately Rs 88,000) asking price for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In an article citing business sources, 9to5Mac later confirmed these assertions. It predicts that Apple's upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone model will be known as the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, it's thought that the business instructed iPhone case makers in July not to brand their products with the iPhone 14 Max logo.

Additionally, the article notes that the normal iPhone 14 smartphone will probably fit the iPhone 13 cover. Additionally, it is reported that Apple wants to promote its brand-new 35W adaptor as the default charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be unveiled on September 7 at a special launch event scheduled by Apple. These devices have been the subject of various rumours, one of which says that the iPhone 14 could have a $749 starting price (roughly Rs 60,000). The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Plus could start at $849 in the meantime (roughly Rs 68,000).

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments