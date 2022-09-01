iPhone 14 Series Price Leak Suggests Good News for Customers

The talks and developments around the iPhone 14 series have been going in full flow for the last few weeks. The launch event is now only a week away and if you want to know the IST (Indian Standard Time) for the launch event, click here. There were rumours that Apple would price the iPhone 14 series higher than the iPhone 13 series. It is worth noting at this point that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series both started at the same price points. But with the iPhone 14 series, a higher price is anticipated. Now, according to a new price leak, the price hike isn't as bad as what the previous reports/developments suggested.

As per the older reports, the vanilla iPhone 14 would start at $799, while the new iPhone 14 Max would start at $899. For the Pro models, it was estimated that the new starting prices would be $100 more, meaning the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199.

What Would be the New iPhone 14 Series Price?

According to a report from the TrenForce (via 9to5Mac), the new pricing of the iPhone 14 series would actually be this:

a) iPhone 14 - $749

b) iPhone 14 Max - $849

c) iPhone 14 Pro - $1049

d) iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1149

Even a slight price increase in the USA market would mean a significant hike in the sub-continent, where the value of the currency is quite weak compared to the US dollar. Hopefully, this time as well, Apple decides to offer the base variant iPhones with 128GB storage instead of 64GB like with the iPhone 12 series.

From the leaked renders of the iPhone 14 series, it is anticipated to arrive in five colour options - Standard Gold, Silver, Graphite, and two new colours, including Purple and Blue. The launch event is only a few days from here, and it would be interesting to see how things pan out for iPhone lovers.